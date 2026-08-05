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RFP: Dashboard and Scorecard System for Public Health Program Performance

Buncombe County Public Health is seeking proposals from qualified vendors to design, develop, and implement a dashboard and scorecard system that supports comprehensive performance monitoring for Public Health programs. These programs may include Behavioral Health, Environmental Health, Clinical Services, CHA/CHIP, WIC, Harm Reduction, Communicable Disease, and Preparedness. The system must provide clear, accessible, real‑time display of program data and must include performance indicators per program.

This RFP aims to procure a solution that enables data-driven decision making, improves client outcomes, enhances accountability, and meets local, state, and federal reporting requirements applicable to Public Health programs.

The Public Health Infrastructure: Local Workforce Development program is supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. A total of $526,232, or 100 percent, of the program is financed with federal funds. Note that the amount listed reflects the federal award for the program and is not the cost or projected cost of the goods or services being solicited.


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RFP: Dashboard and Scorecard System for Public Health Program Performance

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