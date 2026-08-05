Reshaping Owen Park: Review Final Design Draft at Upcoming Workshop
Buncombe County Parks & Recreation invites residents to review the final draft design for Charles D. Owen Park. The drop-in style workshop will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 27 at ArtSpace Charter School in Swannanoa.
In the spring, the community brought us their stories and ideas, their vision and concepts – and in June, hundreds of residents gave feedback on two potential designs inspired by that input. Now, the project team has taken what they heard and shaped it into a final design for the new Owen Park.
This workshop is a chance for the community to see this final draft design before it is formally approved, meet with the team, and provide feedback. Participants are welcome to drop in anytime from 5 to 7 p.m. Spanish-language interpretation will be available.
A virtual review of the design will also be shared for those who cannot attend in person. Stay in the loop by subscribing for updates on the project page.
What: Reshaping Owen Park Workshop
Where: ArtSpace Charter School, 2030 US-70, Swannanoa
When: Thursday, August 27, 5-7 p.m.
Learn more about the Owen Park Project.
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