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ATTENTION Larned Community Center Voters!

ATTENTION Larned Community Center Voters!

 

Your polling location for the Primary Election on August 4, 2026, has changed.

This emergency change in venue is due to inadequate conditions at the Community Center.

Your new voting location will be at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 1111 State Street, Larned.

This change applies to ALL people that vote in Larned.

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ATTENTION Larned Community Center Voters!

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