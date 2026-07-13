Pawnee and Stafford Counties Receive BUILD Grant





Pawnee and Stafford Counties Receive $20,255,000 BUILD Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation

July 13, 2026, Larned, KS — Pawnee County, Kansas, in partnership with neighboring Stafford County, is thrilled to announce that they have been awarded $20,255,000 from the BUILD Grant Program (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) offered through the U.S. Department of Transportation. This generous funding, in conjunction with a $2 Million investment from the State of Kansas, will significantly improve infrastructure by strengthening and supporting the regional freight network and economic activity in Central Kansas.

The funds provided by the BUILD Grant Program will be used to upgrade and reconstruct key county road segments including portions of D Road, 90th Ave, and E Road in Pawnee County, as well as NW 70th Street in Stafford County. These corridors serve as essential links within a multi-county freight network. The area is projected to see more than 150 daily heavy truck movements, and more than 70 employee commuting trips, associated with the new Innovative Livestock Services (ILS) feedlot scheduled to become operational in 2027.

“This is not solely a local improvement project. It is a regional transportation solution. The road segments included in the application provide vital connections between agricultural producers, feed suppliers, processing facilities, and regional and national markets. Upgrading these corridors will enhance freight reliability, reduce safety risks for local residents and emergency responders, and ensure that Kansas’ agricultural economy can continue to compete efficiently in interstate and global markets,” commented U.S. Senator Roger Marshall in his Letter of Recommendation.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran stated, “The proposed project would improve safety, reliability, and long-term performance on these routes, while ensuring rural transportation infrastructure can safely support agriculture production, freight movement, and job creation.”

“Pawnee County is thrilled to have this investment in our economic future from the US Department of Transportation and Kansas Department of Transportation. This strategic investment is pivotal in ensuring safe and durable access to the new agricultural operation, our emergency responders, and local residents,” commented Bob Rein, Chairman, Pawnee County Board of Commissioners.

The Pawnee County Board of Commissioners would like to express our deepest gratitude for the dedication of U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, Representative Tracey Mann, Representative Ron Estes, Representative Shannon Francis, Lt. Governor & Secretary of Commerce David Toland, Secretary of Transport Calvin Reed, and many others dedicated to the grant process. Furthermore, we would also like to thank Hometown Grants for their hard work and expertise in the grant application process.

Pawnee County Board of Commissioners