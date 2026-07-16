Read the June Report
Iowa Workforce Development Communications
For Immediate Release
Date: July 16, 2026
Contact: Jesse Dougherty
Telephone: 515-725-5487
Email: [email protected]
Printer Friendly Version of June 2026 Release (157.77 KB) .pdf
Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 3.2 Percent In June
Employers Expanded Payrolls by 600
DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.2 percent in June, down from a jobless rate of 3.5 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in June.
The total number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 55,200 in June from 56,100 in May.
The total number of working Iowans decreased to 1,674,300 in June. This figure is 1,700 lower than May and equal to the year-ago number. The labor force participation rate fell slightly to 67.3 percent in June from 67.4 percent in May.
“June’s report shows a continuation of slow-but-stable growth across Iowa’s economy,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Significant new job gains last month in trade and financial industries were partially offset by pullbacks in manufacturing and professional and businesses services. But the state added 600 jobs overall thanks to small increases across a wide variety of industries. Meanwhile, Iowans searching for work continue to find new careers among the more than 58,000 open positions that are now posted on IowaWORKS.gov.”
Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment
Total nonfarm employment in Iowa rose slightly in June, gaining 600 jobs. This small increase means jobs have been added in four consecutive months, equating to 7,800 more jobs since a recent low in February. Trade industries and financial firms fueled this gain, while manufacturing and professional and business service sectors pared the most jobs. Private industry added 1,100 jobs and was responsible for the June increase. Government lost jobs (-500) and is now down 2,400 jobs annually, while total nonfarm employment trails last year’s mark by 9,500 jobs.
Trade industries added 1,500 jobs since May. Retail added the most jobs (+1,000), but wholesale trade also showed signs of hiring (+500). Wholesale trade has added jobs in three consecutive months, gaining 1,000 jobs since March. Retail trade has increased over the last two months, translating to a 3,100-job increase. Wholesale was bolstered by hiring in durable goods sales; retail trade was fueled by hiring in food and beverage stores. Finance and insurance gained 600 jobs in June. These hires were related to credit intermediation and related activities. On the other hand, manufacturing shed 1,000 jobs in June to lead all sectors. Durable goods factories were responsible for 700 of these jobs lost. Nondurable goods producers lost 300 jobs and have been trending down since January, losing 1,900 jobs. Professional and business services shed a combined 700 jobs. Losses were evident in all sectors but were highest in administrative support and waste management industries (-400).
Over the past 12 months, manufacturing has lost the most jobs (-4,300). Nondurable goods factories are responsible for most of those jobs shed (-2,500). Transportation, warehousing, and utilities have pared 3,500 jobs over the past 12 months. Transportation and warehousing industries were responsible for 2,100 jobs shed. Professional and business services are down by 3,000 jobs since last June. Most of those losses were from firms involved in professional, scientific, and technical services (-2,200). On the positive side, education and health care industries gained 4,500 jobs annually. Most of the hiring was within health care and social assistance (+3,700). Construction has advanced by 1,700 jobs, and finance and insurance has gained 900 jobs following three consecutive months of increases.
|Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data
|Change from
|June
|May
|June
|May
|June
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Civilian labor force
|1,729,500
|1,732,100
|1,735,600
|-2,600
|-6,100
|Unemployment
|55,200
|56,100
|61,300
|-900
|-6,100
|Unemployment rate
|3.2%
|3.2%
|3.5%
|0.0
|-0.3
|Employment
|1,674,300
|1,676,000
|1,674,300
|-1,700
|0
|Labor Force Participation Rate
|67.3%
|67.4%
|67.7%
|-0.1
|-0.4
|U.S. unemployment rate
|4.2%
|4.3%
|4.1%
|-0.1
|0.1
|Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data
|Total Nonfarm Employment
|1,584,100
|1,583,500
|1,593,600
|600
|-9,500
|Mining
|2,200
|2,300
|2,300
|-100
|-100
|Construction
|85,800
|85,600
|84,100
|200
|1,700
|Manufacturing
|212,800
|213,800
|217,100
|-1,000
|-4,300
|Trade, transportation and utilities
|306,600
|305,100
|310,100
|1,500
|-3,500
|Information
|17,700
|17,700
|17,700
|0
|0
|Financial activities
|105,800
|105,100
|105,100
|700
|700
|Professional and business services
|140,600
|141,300
|143,600
|-700
|-3,000
|Education (private)
|43,500
|43,300
|42,700
|200
|800
|Health care and social assistance
|204,400
|204,200
|200,700
|200
|3,700
|Leisure and hospitality
|142,200
|142,000
|144,900
|200
|-2,700
|Other services
|54,700
|54,800
|55,100
|-100
|-400
|Government*
|267,800
|268,300
|270,200
|-500
|-2,400
|* includes publicly owned education and health services
|Data Above Subject to Change
|Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa
|% Change from
|June
|May
|June
|May
|June
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Initial claims
|7,918
|7,232
|10,350
|9.5%
|-23.5%
|Continued claims
|Benefit recipients
|11,566
|10,132
|11,328
|14.2%
|2.1%
|Weeks paid
|36,277
|27,590
|34,115
|31.5%
|6.3%
|Amount paid
|$18,756,273
|$14,911,211
|$17,333,493
|25.8%
|8.2%
Local Data and Next Data Release
Media Alert: Local data for June 2026 will be posted to the website on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Statewide data for July 2026 will be released on August 20, 2026.
Visit iowalmi.gov for more information about current and historical data, labor force data, nonfarm employment, hours and earnings, and jobless benefits by county.
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