Read the June Report

Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: July 16, 2026

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: [email protected]

Printer Friendly Version of June 2026 Release (157.77 KB) .pdf

Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Remains at 3.2 Percent In June

Employers Expanded Payrolls by 600

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.2 percent in June, down from a jobless rate of 3.5 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent in June.

The total number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 55,200 in June from 56,100 in May.

The total number of working Iowans decreased to 1,674,300 in June. This figure is 1,700 lower than May and equal to the year-ago number. The labor force participation rate fell slightly to 67.3 percent in June from 67.4 percent in May.

“June’s report shows a continuation of slow-but-stable growth across Iowa’s economy,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Significant new job gains last month in trade and financial industries were partially offset by pullbacks in manufacturing and professional and businesses services. But the state added 600 jobs overall thanks to small increases across a wide variety of industries. Meanwhile, Iowans searching for work continue to find new careers among the more than 58,000 open positions that are now posted on IowaWORKS.gov.”

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

Total nonfarm employment in Iowa rose slightly in June, gaining 600 jobs. This small increase means jobs have been added in four consecutive months, equating to 7,800 more jobs since a recent low in February. Trade industries and financial firms fueled this gain, while manufacturing and professional and business service sectors pared the most jobs. Private industry added 1,100 jobs and was responsible for the June increase. Government lost jobs (-500) and is now down 2,400 jobs annually, while total nonfarm employment trails last year’s mark by 9,500 jobs.

Trade industries added 1,500 jobs since May. Retail added the most jobs (+1,000), but wholesale trade also showed signs of hiring (+500). Wholesale trade has added jobs in three consecutive months, gaining 1,000 jobs since March. Retail trade has increased over the last two months, translating to a 3,100-job increase. Wholesale was bolstered by hiring in durable goods sales; retail trade was fueled by hiring in food and beverage stores. Finance and insurance gained 600 jobs in June. These hires were related to credit intermediation and related activities. On the other hand, manufacturing shed 1,000 jobs in June to lead all sectors. Durable goods factories were responsible for 700 of these jobs lost. Nondurable goods producers lost 300 jobs and have been trending down since January, losing 1,900 jobs. Professional and business services shed a combined 700 jobs. Losses were evident in all sectors but were highest in administrative support and waste management industries (-400).

Over the past 12 months, manufacturing has lost the most jobs (-4,300). Nondurable goods factories are responsible for most of those jobs shed (-2,500). Transportation, warehousing, and utilities have pared 3,500 jobs over the past 12 months. Transportation and warehousing industries were responsible for 2,100 jobs shed. Professional and business services are down by 3,000 jobs since last June. Most of those losses were from firms involved in professional, scientific, and technical services (-2,200). On the positive side, education and health care industries gained 4,500 jobs annually. Most of the hiring was within health care and social assistance (+3,700). Construction has advanced by 1,700 jobs, and finance and insurance has gained 900 jobs following three consecutive months of increases.

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from June May June May June 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Civilian labor force 1,729,500 1,732,100 1,735,600 -2,600 -6,100 Unemployment 55,200 56,100 61,300 -900 -6,100 Unemployment rate 3.2% 3.2% 3.5% 0.0 -0.3 Employment 1,674,300 1,676,000 1,674,300 -1,700 0 Labor Force Participation Rate 67.3% 67.4% 67.7% -0.1 -0.4 U.S. unemployment rate 4.2% 4.3% 4.1% -0.1 0.1 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,584,100 1,583,500 1,593,600 600 -9,500 Mining 2,200 2,300 2,300 -100 -100 Construction 85,800 85,600 84,100 200 1,700 Manufacturing 212,800 213,800 217,100 -1,000 -4,300 Trade, transportation and utilities 306,600 305,100 310,100 1,500 -3,500 Information 17,700 17,700 17,700 0 0 Financial activities 105,800 105,100 105,100 700 700 Professional and business services 140,600 141,300 143,600 -700 -3,000 Education (private) 43,500 43,300 42,700 200 800 Health care and social assistance 204,400 204,200 200,700 200 3,700 Leisure and hospitality 142,200 142,000 144,900 200 -2,700 Other services 54,700 54,800 55,100 -100 -400 Government* 267,800 268,300 270,200 -500 -2,400 * includes publicly owned education and health services Data Above Subject to Change

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from June May June May June 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Initial claims 7,918 7,232 10,350 9.5% -23.5% Continued claims Benefit recipients 11,566 10,132 11,328 14.2% 2.1% Weeks paid 36,277 27,590 34,115 31.5% 6.3% Amount paid $18,756,273 $14,911,211 $17,333,493 25.8% 8.2%

Local Data and Next Data Release

Media Alert: Local data for June 2026 will be posted to the website on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Statewide data for July 2026 will be released on August 20, 2026.

Visit iowalmi.gov for more information about current and historical data, labor force data, nonfarm employment, hours and earnings, and jobless benefits by county.

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