Iowa Career Fair Series to Showcase National Hire a Veteran Day

Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: July 16, 2026

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: [email protected]

DES MOINES, IOWA – IowaWORKS and Home Base Iowa will shine a spotlight on the skills, leadership, and dedication that Veterans bring to Iowa’s workforce by hosting the second annual National Hire a Veteran Day Career Fair Series on July 23, 2026.

National Hire a Veteran Day, established in 2017, encourages employers across the economy to connect with and hire Veteran talent. While the national observance is July 25th, the Iowa events will take place on July 23rd this year to best accommodate job seekers and employers.

“These events will serve as an important reminder of the incredible talent and real-world experience that Veterans can bring to the table when given the opportunity,” said Robert J. Haege III, Program Manager for Home Base Iowa. “With more than 115 employers registered across seven Iowa National Guard armory locations, this will be our largest series yet. We’re excited about the connections that will be created as a result, and we highly encourage any Veteran to take advantage of one of the best opportunities to jumpstart a second career.”

Home Base Iowa (HBI), the state’s premier initiative for connecting Veterans and their families with new careers after service, is playing a critical role in organizing and promoting the events. HBI’s partnership with the Iowa National Guard has been especially impactful, supporting outreach to guard members who recently returned from deployment and are now exploring the next steps in their career path.

2026 National Hire a Veteran Day Career Fair Locations (July 23, 2026)

All events are hosted at Iowa National Guard Armories. Veterans, Guard members, and their families are encouraged to attend. For additional information or questions about the events, contact Home Base Iowa staff.

Cedar Rapids

IANG Armory, 1500 Wright Brothers Blvd W

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Council Bluffs

IANG Armory, 2415 E. Kanesville Blvd

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Des Moines / Johnston (Camp Dodge)

Camp Dodge, Freedom Center, 7105 NW 70th Ave

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Fort Dodge

Fort Dodge IANG Armory, 1659 Nelson Ave

Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Mason City

IANG Armory, 1160 19th St SW

Time: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Mt. Pleasant

IANG Armory, 1000 S. Walnut St

Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Waterloo

IANG Armory, 3106 Airport Blvd

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Veterans and their families can find direct career support by connecting with their local IowaWORKS center, which is often the first step to attending hiring events, building skills, and identifying local businesses looking to recruit their talent and skills.