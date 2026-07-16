Rural Transit Day 2026

WHEREAS, Rural Transit Day has been celebrated since July 16, 2020, highlighting the ways in which agencies recognize and support the specialized needs of rural passengers and staff; and

WHEREAS, as the reliance on rural transit has increased, so has the need to maintain the elements necessary for effective rural transit, including infrastructure and personnel; and

WHEREAS, Alaska’s state road system spans over 5,600 miles, and many communities are not connected to the national highway system, and many Alaskans rely heavily on rural transit for access to their basic life needs; and

WHEREAS, Alaska Community Transit (ACT), part of the Division of Program Development under the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, manages Federal Transit Administration grant funds for 11 rural transit sub-recipients to assist with providing access and mobility to the public and to transit-dependent populations; and

WHEREAS, as our communities change and grow, reliable and accessible rural transit continues to become a greater necessity to deliver people to work, medical appointments, shopping centers, entertainment locations, and other vital destinations.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim July 16, 2026, as:

Rural Transit Day

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to take advantage of and support activities provided by Alaska’s rural transit operators.

Dated: July 16, 2026