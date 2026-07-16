Alaska Launches America 250 Commemorative Merchandise Collection

As the United States celebrates 250 years of independence, Governor Mike Dunleavy invites you to celebrate the milestone in true Alaska fashion. The State of Alaska has partnered to launch a limited-edition collection of America 250 commemorative merchandise, honoring both the nation’s semiquincentennial and Alaska’s own place in the American story.

Proceeds from merchandise sales will benefit the Alaska Historical Commission, supporting its mission to preserve and promote the historic sites, records, and stories that are part of Alaska’s — and America’s — heritage.

Shop online here.

All items are available for a limited time only.