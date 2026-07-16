Pawtucket City Council Meeting

NEXT COUNCIL MEETING AT NOON Per the rules of the Pawtucket City Council, the regular City Council and Board of License Commissioners meetings on July 22, 2026, shall begin at 12:00 noon.

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