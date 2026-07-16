Cash: Safeguarding our youngest Hoosiers

For far too long, Indiana faced one of the highest infant mortality rates in the country. Every infant death is a heartbreaking tragedy, and for years those statistics reminded us more needed to be done to better support mothers, babies and families across our state.

That's why the General Assembly made reducing infant mortality a priority by passing House Enrolled Act 1004 in 2015, which established the Safety PIN (Protecting Indiana's Newborns) Grant Program. Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach, Safety PIN invests in organizations that are making a measurable difference in communities throughout Indiana. We strengthened our commitment in 2023 by increasing funding for this program from $5.5 million in 2022 to $11 million and maintained that increase in the latest biennial state budget.

We also recently celebrated 25 years of Indiana's Safe Haven Law. First passed in 2000, this law has continued to evolve over the years. In 2017 and 2018 we expanded safe surrender options to include baby boxes at designated hospitals and fire stations with 24/7 emergency medical service staffing. Additionally, the state allowed EMS stations to install these lifesaving devices in 2021. We also extended the age at which an infant can be safely surrendered from 30 to 60 days, giving families more time and flexibility during difficult circumstances. Since the first Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Indiana in 2016, Indiana has seen a dramatic decline in deaths resulting from illegal newborn abandonment.

Additionally, I supported a law passed in 2024 to ensure families who provide a home through adoption or eligible guardianships to a child in Indiana’s foster care system receive financial supports equal to 100 percent of the amount the child received while in foster care. We also passed legislation this year to create a 'Foster Youth Bill of Rights,' to clearly outline the rights and responsibilities of foster children, improving transparency and communication within the foster care system and empowering foster youth.

Today, these investments and policies are producing results.

According to provisional data from the IDOH, Indiana's infant mortality rate reached a historic low in both 2024 and 2025—the lowest level since statewide recordkeeping began in 1900. While the loss of any child is one too many, this milestone demonstrates that sustained collaboration, smart investments and community partnerships are making a real difference for Hoosier families.

As a state representative, I've been proud to support legislation and initiatives that produce meaningful results for Hoosier families. Protecting our most vulnerable citizens begins long before a child enters a classroom. It starts by ensuring mothers have access to quality care, education and the resources necessary to welcome healthy babies into the world.

While these historic improvements are certainly worth celebrating, our work is not finished. My colleagues and I remain committed to investing in programs that demonstrate success, strengthen maternal and infant health services and ensure every Hoosier child has the opportunity to thrive.

When we support mothers, strengthen families and protect our youngest Hoosiers, we build a healthier and brighter future for all of Indiana.

-30-

State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) represents House District 25,

which includes portions of Boone and Hendricks counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.