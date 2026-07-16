CMS releases RFI on clinical laboratory regulations

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Health and Human Services July 15 released a request for information on topics regarding Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 regulations. Topics include breath testing, laboratory processes and procedures, emergency preparedness, biosafety and biosecurity, cybersecurity and specialty testing areas. The agencies will accept comments through Sept. 14.

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