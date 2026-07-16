AHA announces Next Gen fellows for 2027

The AHA’s Next Generation Leaders Fellowship today announced its 46 fellows for the class of 2027, who will each work with mentors addressing a specific challenge to their hospital or health system. The program focuses on empowering leaders to create impactful and lasting change in healthcare.

“The 2027 class will help deliver medical breakthroughs and innovations to America’s hospitals and health systems,” said Michelle Hood, AHA’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “The fellowship provides new opportunities to discover solutions for the challenges affecting healthcare today.”

The John A. Hartford Foundation is providing scholarships for 12 fellows participating in the Age-Friendly Health Systems initiative. Five fellows are being supported by the Richard J. Umbdenstock Scholarship to help improve access to care in their communities. Additionally, there are also four fellows from state hospital associations.