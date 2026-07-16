Global Charter reports record Q2 as revenue rises 46%
Global Charter announces record second-quarter performance, highlighting strong year-on-year growth and positive momentum heading into the second half of 2026LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private jet brokerage Global Charter has reported a record second quarter, with revenue increasing 46% year-over-year.
The London/Miami-headquartered company generated approximately $22.4 million in revenue between April and June 2026, arranging 818 flights over the three months, 38% more than in the same quarter of 2025.
Global Charter added 219 new clients during the quarter, representing a 47% increase over the corresponding period last year.
“We are delighted with these results and everything we have achieved so far this year, particularly throughout Q2. The level of growth we are seeing is exceptional for a self-funded business in only its seventh year of trading,” said Harry Morgan, CEO & Founder of Global Charter.
“New clients are attracted to Global Charter by our technology and speed, while returning clients come back because of the quality of our service and our team. That combination continues to drive the business forward.”
June was the strongest month in the company's history, with Global Charter arranging 333 flights and generating approximately $8.6 million in revenue.
Dan Hurley, COO and Founder of Global Charter, said: "June was a landmark month for us, and one that takes the business to a new level. Arranging over 330 flights in a single month is a serious undertaking, and the whole team handled it superbly."
"What stands out most is how our people find the right answer under pressure, and that is exactly what will carry us through a busy second half."
Global Charter expects its full-year results to build on a record-breaking first half.
Priyank Raval
Global Charter
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.