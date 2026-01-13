Global Charter Provides Specialist Industry-Specific Charter Solutions
Dedicated industry-specific charter services, including MICE charter flights, sports team air charter, and private jet charter.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Charter, recognised for its expertise in bespoke charter operations, offers industry-specific charter services designed around the real-world needs of MICE organisers, sports organisations, and entertainment producers, ensuring aviation plans mirror their operational timelines and complexities.
The service offering centres on three specialised sectors: meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions through dedicated MICE Charter Flights handling delegations of 20 to 300+ passengers; Sports Team Air Charter coordinating professional organisations and supporter movements across multi-continent tournament schedules; and Events Private Jet Charter managing complex entertainment production logistics requiring consistent aircraft availability throughout extended filming periods.
"Understanding conference timelines, sporting calendars, or production schedules allows us to anticipate requirements and coordinate accordingly across MICE, sports, and events sectors," said Daniel Hurley, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder.
Jordan Williams, Head of Commercial Charter, oversees these operations with extensive experience across all three sectors. He coordinates international conference movements through MICE Charter Flights, manages professional sports team logistics across seasonal fixtures via Sports Team Air Charter, and arranges entertainment production transport through Events Private Jet Charter for filming periods spanning up to 12 weeks.
"Sector-focused operations demand knowledge of regulatory considerations and operational complexities," added Harry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Our coordination addresses the distinct needs of corporate events, sporting organisations, and entertainment productions."
Global Charter delivers industry-specific charter services alongside its Commercial Jet Charter division, private jet services, Group Charter, and Global Concierge, providing seamless, full-spectrum aviation solutions and setting the standard for trusted, client-focused private jet brokerage.
