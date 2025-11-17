Global Charter Expands Commercial Jet Charter Division to Meet Growing High-Capacity Group Travel Demand

Global Charter Logo

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Charter, a distinguished leader in private aviation, has announced the strategic expansion of its Commercial Jet Charter division in response to increasing demand for large-capacity aircraft solutions across corporate, entertainment, sports, and event sectors worldwide.

The expanded division leverages Global Charter's established expertise in aviation coordination, providing access to a wide range of commercial jets for clients requiring high-capacity charter flights, complex multi-leg itineraries, and tailored commercial charter solutions for groups exceeding 20 passengers.

"Our commercial jet charter operations have grown significantly as clients increasingly require comprehensive solutions for high-capacity journeys," said Harry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Global Charter. "This expansion reflects our operational capability to coordinate aircraft of varying capacities, maintaining service consistency across all flight requirements."

Jordan Williams, Head of Commercial Charter, leads the division with extensive expertise in commercial aircraft chartering, large group projects and complex logistics. He specialises in managing international sports teams and supporter travel, MICE movements, and film production charters, delivering end-to-end specialist coordination and meticulous logistical oversight.

"This expansion demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence at scale whilst maintaining the service standards our clients expect," added Daniel Hurley, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder.

The Commercial Jet Charter division operates alongside private jet services, Group Charter, and Global Concierge, providing coordinated solutions across the full spectrum of aviation requirements.

Global Charter is recognised by many of its clients as one of the most trusted providers in the industry and is frequently cited as the best private jet brokerage for tailored, end-to-end travel solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.globalcharter.com/commercial-aircraft

About

Global Charter offers world-class private jet charter, bringing even the farthest corners of the world within your reach. With access to over 15,000 private aircraft and a combination of cutting-edge technology and traditional values, we provide a personalised approach to client service on every flight. Our services go beyond standard charters, featuring on-demand private jet charters, The GC Flight Fund™, and the GC Jet Card™, ensuring unparalleled flexibility and convenience for your travel needs. We also offer AOG insurance - JetProtect™, competitive and flexible rates, generous referral rewards, and cryptocurrency payment options, catering to every aspect of your journey.

Private Jet Charter

