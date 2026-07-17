New Board of Public Health member appointed

The Mesa County Board of County Commissioners has appointed Brittany Bear, MBA, MSN, RN to the Mesa County Board of Public Health (MCPH). Bear will serve a five-year term running through April 30, 2031.

Bear is a seasoned healthcare leader and a Registered Nurse with 18 years of experience working in hospitals, clinics, and community health programs. She currently serves as the Director of Regional Operations for Care Management at Intermountain Health, where she oversees hospital and emergency department care management across Colorado. Previously, she served as the Director of Care Management and in several other management roles for SCL Health.

A Western Colorado native, Bear has lived in Mesa County for the past 22 years. She is actively involved in the community, serving on several local boards, including HomewardBound of the Grand Valley. Bear holds a Master of Business Administration in healthcare administration from the University of Denver and a Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University.

“I am deeply committed to improving the health, safety, and well-being of our community,” Bear said. “I am passionate about advancing health equity, strengthening maternal and child health, improving behavioral health collaboration, and ensuring that public health decisions are grounded in evidence and reflect the lived realities of our rural community.”

“Brittany is a fantastic addition to the Board of Public Health," said Erin Minnerath, Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health. "Her clinical insight, strategic leadership, and commitment to public health will be invaluable as we work to address the evolving needs of our community.”

The Board of Public Health is a seven-member volunteer governing body for MCPH, with members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. A process is currently underway to fill the final remaining vacancy on the board.