County updates donation policy to strengthen transparency

Mesa County has updated its donation policy to establish consistent rules for how donations are reviewed, approved and tracked.

A recent $250,000 estate gift to Mesa County Animal Services shows how donations can directly support county services. The gift will be used for kennel and yard improvements at the shelter, which cares for 150 to 200 cats and dogs at a time.

The policy took effect June 30. County Administrator Todd Hollenbeck approved the update under the authority delegated by the Board of County Commissioners on June 23 .

Mesa County may accept donations of money, equipment, property and supplies to support county services. All donations must be documented, properly recorded and used according to the donor’s intent.

The policy also establishes safeguards to protect public trust. Donations cannot create a conflict of interest or involve an exchange of goods and services. Donor information provided to the county is a public record.

Donations from a person or organization with a pending contract, land use application, permit or other matter before the county receive additional scrutiny and may be declined. Acceptance in those circumstances requires review by the County Attorney’s Office.

Restricted or conditional donations also require review by the County Attorney’s Office and acceptance by the Board of Mesa County Commissioners. A donation cannot commit the county to future spending or require the county to take an action it would not otherwise take.

“Donations can make a meaningful difference in county services, but they must be handled carefully and transparently. This policy helps us honor donor intent while protecting public trust and avoiding conflicts or unintended obligations,” Todd Hollenbeck, County Administrator.

People interested in including Mesa County or a specific county department in an estate plan should consult an attorney or financial adviser about their individual circumstances.

Read the full Donation Policy here.