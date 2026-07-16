ByteBridge Partners with Rafay's Self-Service Platform to Speed Up AI Infrastructure Deployment

Partnership pairs ByteBridge's infrastructure delivery expertise with Rafay's self-service platform to operationalize AI and cloud-native environments

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteBridge, a trusted global IT infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a partnership with Rafay Systems' self-service orchestration and operations platform, becoming an authorized reseller of the Rafay Platform. The partnership builds on ByteBridge's continued growth across data centers, AI infrastructure, and global delivery capabilities, enabling organizations with a faster, more complete path from infrastructure deployment to production-ready AI and cloud-native environments.



ByteBridge delivers end-to-end infrastructure solutions spanning data centers, AI infrastructure, liquid cooling, networking, deployment, and operational services. Rafay provides the operational layer that turns raw compute infrastructure into a self-service, governed, multi-tenant platform for AI and cloud-native workloads. Together, the companies help customers move from infrastructure deployment to production-ready AI and cloud environments more efficiently.



As organizations invest in AI infrastructure, the challenge increasingly extends beyond deploying hardware. Customers need a scalable way to make compute consumable across teams, users, and regions while maintaining governance, lifecycle management and visibility. By pairing ByteBridge’s global infrastructure delivery capabilities with the Rafay Platform, customers can standardize how AI infrastructure is deployed, consumed, and operated.



Through the partnership, customers can benefit from:

· A more complete path to AI infrastructure deployment and operations

· Faster time-to-value for AI, Kubernetes, and cloud-native environments

· Self-service access to compute and AI resources, with governance and operational controls

· Simplified lifecycle management across modern compute environments

· Global deployment support for AI infrastructure, data centers, and cloud environments through ByteBridge’s international delivery capabilities



“AI adoption is accelerating across every industry, and customers need more than infrastructure. They need a way to operationalize and manage it effectively,” said Marvin Cunanan, Co-Founder and General Manager, Americas, ByteBridge. “By combining our physical infrastructure expertise with Rafay’s platform capabilities, we can support customers throughout the AI infrastructure lifecycle and help them accelerate innovation while maintaining operational control and scalability across the world.”



“Customers are moving quickly to deploy AI infrastructure, but the value is realized when that infrastructure becomes easy to consume, govern, and operate,” said Rupen Shah, Vice President, Partner Ecosystem at Rafay. “ByteBridge brings the global infrastructure delivery expertise customers need, and Rafay provides the self-service, multi-tenant platform layer that turns compute infrastructure into production-ready AI platforms. Together, we can help organizations shorten the path from deployment to value.”



About ByteBridge

ByteBridge is a global IT solutions provider founded in Silicon Valley, US, with entities and services locations across six continents. With deep expertise in data centers and workplace solutions. ByteBridge helps organizations worldwide bridge technological gaps and scale with confidence. With a proven track record of serving some of the world’s leading international companies, ByteBridge is a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative IT solutions. Learn more at bytebt.com.



About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems is a leading platform provider for modern infrastructure and AI workloads, delivering Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities that enable organizations to operationalize compute infrastructure with self-service automation, governance and multi-tenancy. The Rafay Platform helps enterprises, cloud providers and sovereign AI cloud operators transform raw infrastructure into fully operational platforms for AI, Kubernetes and cloud-native applications. By simplifying infrastructure orchestration and lifecycle management, Rafay enables organizations to accelerate innovation while maintaining security, consistency and operational control. For more information, visit rafay.co.

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