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Joseph Havard, retired correctional sergeant

Joseph Havard, a retired correctional sergeant from CSP-Sacramento, passed away July 14, 2026. He worked for the department from June 2015 until retiring last month.

Havard began his career with CDCR in June 2015 at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, he reported to San Quentin in October 2015.

He later promoted to correctional sergeant at CSP-Sacramento in April 2024. He retired June 30, 2026.

“Sergeant Havard was known for his warm, welcoming smile and will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. Our sincere condolences are extended to the Havard family, as well as our CSP-Sacramento family during this difficult time,” according to the institution.

Details regarding funeral services are not yet available.

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Joseph Havard, retired correctional sergeant

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