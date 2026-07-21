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CSP‑Solano mourns loss of Kevin Thomas, health records tech

Kevin Thomas, a health records technician at California State Prison-Solano, passed away June 22, 2026.

Thomas began his career as an office technician at CSP-Solano in January 2020 doing scheduling in the Central Health Clinic.

He also completed out-of-class assignments for the Division of Rehabilitative Programs and Quality Management. Thomas promoted to health records technician in October 2025.

“Kevin was more than just a valued member of our team. He was a kind, compassionate and generous individual,” according to CSP-Solano. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Kevin’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. May his memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who mourn his loss.”

Details regarding services are not yet available.

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CSP‑Solano mourns loss of Kevin Thomas, health records tech

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