BOCC Announces Leadership Transition

MONTROSE, COLO – The Montrose County Board of County Commissioners has announced a leadership transition as Commissioner Sue Hansen steps down from her role as Chair of the Board, allowing Commissioner Kirstin Copeland to assume the position of Board Chair for the remainder of the year.

The transition reflects the Board's commitment to continuity in leadership and provides an opportunity for Commissioner Copeland to guide the Board as Montrose County continues advancing key initiatives and serving residents throughout the county.

Commissioner Hansen has also announced that she will retire from the Board of County Commissioners effective August 31, 2026, after faithfully serving the citizens of Montrose County for eight years. Throughout her tenure, Hansen has been a dedicated advocate for agriculture, rural communities, responsible growth, and preserving the values and quality of life that make Montrose County a special place to call home. Her leadership and institutional knowledge have helped guide the county through periods of growth, change, and opportunity while maintaining a strong focus on fiscal responsibility and public service.

"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve the people of Montrose County over the past eight years," said Hansen. "Public service is never about one person or one elected official; it is about leaving an organization stronger than you found it and creating opportunities for the next generation of leaders to step forward and serve.

"I believe this is the right time to pass the gavel and create space for new perspectives, new ideas, and new leadership to help guide our county into its next chapter. I have complete confidence in the future of Montrose County and in the leaders who will continue this important work.

"I am deeply grateful to the residents who placed their trust in me, to my fellow commissioners past and present, to our county staff, and to the many community partners who work every day to make this county stronger. Serving as a County Commissioner has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life, and while I look forward to spending more time with family and pursuing new opportunities, I will always remain one of Montrose County's biggest supporters."

The Montrose County Board of County Commissioners remains committed to advancing county initiatives, supporting local communities, and providing responsive and transparent leadership for the residents of Montrose County.

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