Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,934 in the last 365 days.

Energy Plan Public Webinar: Energy Needs

Date: | -

In-Person Meeting Location:

The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) is required by law to update the Maine Energy Plan every two years and would like your input. Building on a Request for Information and a kickoff webinar, DOER is hosting a public webinar to share updated technical analysis of future energy needs in Maine. This webinar will provide an overview of the methodology, present initial draft results, and offer stakeholders an opportunity to provide input during the webinar

Contact email: doer@maine.gov

Virtual Meeting Link: Registration link

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Energy Plan Public Webinar: Energy Needs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.