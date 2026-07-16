Energy Plan Public Webinar: Energy Needs

Date: Aug 3, 2026 | 1 - 2:30pm

In-Person Meeting Location: The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) is required by law to update the Maine Energy Plan every two years and would like your input. Building on a Request for Information and a kickoff webinar, DOER is hosting a public webinar to share updated technical analysis of future energy needs in Maine. This webinar will provide an overview of the methodology, present initial draft results, and offer stakeholders an opportunity to provide input during the webinar

Contact email: doer@maine.gov

Virtual Meeting Link: Registration link