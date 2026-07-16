The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) continues to advance policies and participate in regulatory proceedings to make electricity more affordable for Maine people and businesses.
Lower Electricity Bills Took Effect July 1
Beginning July 1, 2026, residential customers across Maine's three major electric utilities will see lower monthly bills. On average:
Central Maine Power customers will see bills decrease by approximately $11 per month.
Versant Power (Bangor Hydro District) customers will see bills decrease by approximately $6 per month.
Versant Power (Maine Public District) customers will see bills decrease by approximately $3 per month.
The decrease for CMP customers is primarily due to the completion of storm recovery cost payments from 2023 and most of 2024. Customers across all three utilities will also see lower charges associated with energy efficiency programs. While transmission rates increased slightly for the Maine Public District, the overall impact is a bill reduction. Visit the DOER electricity prices page for more information.
DOER Intervenes in CMP Rate Case
DOER is also actively participating in Central Maine Power's pending distribution rate case before the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC). CMP has requested a rate increase that, if approved in full, would increase the average residential bill by approximately $18 per month by July 2027.
DOER has intervened in the case to advocate for affordability and accountability by:
Prioritizing better utilization of the existing electric grid.
Closely reviewing CMP's proposal to identify opportunities for cost savings.
Ensuring proposed investments are paired with clear accountability and measurable improvements, including stronger system resilience.
DOER and its consultants will be filing testimony addressing these topics in depth on July 20. To review the case, please visit the PUC website. To file a public comment in the case, you may do so by visiting this page and entering docket number 2026-00043.
Maine Energy Plan Public Engagement Opportunities
The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) is required by law to update the Maine Energy Plan every two years. The Plan is informed by in-depth technical analyses and robust stakeholder input, and offers objectives, strategies, and actions to ensure affordable, reliable, and increasingly clean energy for Maine people and businesses.
Upcoming 2027 Energy Plan Webinar: Energy Needs
Building on a Request for Information and kickoff webinar, DOER is preparing updated technical analysis of future energy needs in the state. Join the Department on Monday, August 3, 2026, from 1:00–2:30 p.m. via Zoom for a webinar that will provide an overview of the methodology, present initial draft results, and offer an opportunity to provide input on the analysis. Register for the webinar here.
2027 Energy Plan In-Person Public Workshops
DOER is hosting three community workshops across the state to engage with Maine people, businesses, and communities on the state’s energy priorities, challenges, and opportunities. Members of the public are welcome to attend, share their perspectives, and participate in discussions that will help inform the goals and strategies of the 2027 Maine Energy Plan. This summer, the Department will host meetings in three locations across Maine:
Stakeholder Survey
DOER is seeking public input to help shape the next Maine Energy Plan through a short online survey. Interested individuals or organizations are invited to complete this short survey to share input to inform the next plan.
Maine Data Center Advisory Council Meetings
The Maine Data Center Advisory Council was established by Executive Order of Governor Janet Mills to evaluate issues related to large-scale data center development in Maine and make recommendations to protect ratepayers, maintain electric grid reliability, minimize environmental impacts, and enable responsible economic development. The next meeting of the Council will be focused on community and economic development considerations related to large-scale data centers in Maine. In the following weeks, the Council will host listening sessions via Zoom to gather public input that will support the work. Click the links below to register:
Community and Economic Development Meeting: Thursday, August 13, 2026, from 9:30am-12:00pm (register here).
Listening Session 1: Thursday, August 27, 2026, from 1:00pm-2:30pm(register here).
Listening Session 2: Tuesday, September 1, 2026, from 5:00pm-7:00pm (register here).
Transmission Stakeholder Group Meeting
New England Heat Pump Accelerator Community Grants
The New England Heat Pump Accelerator is now accepting applications for community grants. These grants provide local businesses and organizations with $100,000 to $500,000 to test new ways to overcome local barriers to heat pump adoption in low- and moderate-income communities. If you meet the Accelerator’s eligibility requirements and have an innovative idea to expand heat pump adoption in your community, apply before August 14, 2026. Visit the Accelerator website to learn more and apply.
In addition, Efficiency Maine is seeking proposals through the Accelerator to demonstrate and evaluate innovative cold-climate heat pump technologies and whole-home heating solutions in Maine, with proposals due August 26, 2026.
Renewable Energy Tax Study Survey for Municipal Officials
DOER is seeking input from municipal stakeholders as part of a legislatively directed study on how renewable energy infrastructure is taxed in Maine. Municipal officials and others with experience in renewable energy development are invited to complete a brief survey on local taxation, revenue, and administrative considerations. Partial responses are welcome, and all data will be reported only in aggregated or anonymized form. Responses are due by Friday, July 31, at 5pm via an online survey or via an emailed Word document (.docx). Email doer@maine.gov with questions about the study or to submit responses in Word document format.
New Solar Customer Disclosure Forms
DOER has published standardized solar customer disclosure forms to help consumers better understand solar transaction options and contract terms. Maine law requires sellers or lessors of solar energy equipment installed on the customer side of the meter to provide customers with a completed written disclosure form they can keep. The forms provide clear information about solar ownership and leasing arrangements and are available for consumers considering a solar project in Maine. Click the links below to view and download the forms:
More information about solar is available on the DOER website.
DOER conducts a weekly survey of Maine heating fuel prices obtained from retailers statewide. The chart below illustrates average prices as of July 13, 2026 and how they compare to prices one year ago. Visit the DOER website to view all heating fuel prices.
Avg. Statewide Price
Heating Oil
Kerosene
Propane
$/gallon (July 13, 2026)
$4.42
$5.31
$3.17
$/gallon (July 7, 2025)
$3.40
$4.27
$3.02
Difference ($/gallon)
+ $1.02
+ $1.04
+ $0.15
Difference (%)
+ 30%
+ 24%
+ 5%
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