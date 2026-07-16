The Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER) continues to advance policies and participate in regulatory proceedings to make electricity more affordable for Maine people and businesses. Lower Electricity Bills Took Effect July 1 Beginning July 1, 2026, residential customers across Maine's three major electric utilities will see lower monthly bills. On average: Central Maine Power customers will see bills decrease by approximately $11 per month .

Versant Power (Bangor Hydro District) customers will see bills decrease by approximately $6 per month .

Versant Power (Maine Public District) customers will see bills decrease by approximately $3 per month. The decrease for CMP customers is primarily due to the completion of storm recovery cost payments from 2023 and most of 2024. Customers across all three utilities will also see lower charges associated with energy efficiency programs. While transmission rates increased slightly for the Maine Public District, the overall impact is a bill reduction. Visit the DOER electricity prices page for more information. DOER Intervenes in CMP Rate Case DOER is also actively participating in Central Maine Power's pending distribution rate case before the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC). CMP has requested a rate increase that, if approved in full, would increase the average residential bill by approximately $18 per month by July 2027. DOER has intervened in the case to advocate for affordability and accountability by: Prioritizing better utilization of the existing electric grid.

Closely reviewing CMP's proposal to identify opportunities for cost savings.

Ensuring proposed investments are paired with clear accountability and measurable improvements, including stronger system resilience. DOER and its consultants will be filing testimony addressing these topics in depth on July 20. To review the case, please visit the PUC website. To file a public comment in the case, you may do so by visiting this page and entering docket number 2026-00043.