Please be aware that residents of Virginia have been affected by an ongoing nationwide workers' compensation fraud scheme. It is important to share details on this scheme to ensure the public is aware and on alert of suspicious activity.

This sophisticated email scam targets individuals by impersonating courts and workers’ compensation professionals in order to schedule fraudulent hearings and obtain money. While anyone can fall victim to this scam, it has been known to specifically target Spanish-speaking individuals.

If you receive a request for information and are unsure if it is legitimate, do not send money or personal information. Verify before you act.

Here is how the scam has been orchestrated in other states:

Workers are contacted by phone, email, or video calls, and told they must pay money to receive workers’ compensation benefits or to settle their claims. Some victims have had workers’ compensation claims, while others have not.

These communications may appear official and may falsely identify the caller as a judge, attorney, or government representative.

The scammer often requests the recipient set up an online worker’s compensation hearing on the WhatsApp platform.

A fraudulent virtual hearing is performed, with a false judge, bailiff, attorney, and prosecutor mimicking a court proceeding.

The scammer attempts to obtain personal identifying information.

Following the fake hearing, the targeted individuals are asked for their payment information in order to pay a fee to receive their settlement.,/li>

Things to know about Commission processes:

The Commission only schedules hearings (in-person and virtual) through written letter notifications, which reference Virginia area codes and zip codes.,/li>

The Commission and insurance carriers will never ask for payment to release workers’ compensation benefits. Individuals should never pay money up front for benefits or settlements.

The Commission will never ask for payment via gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency.

Official communications from the Commission will never pressure anyone to act or pay immediately.

Official Commission virtual hearings are held via the WebEx platform only.

All attorneys handling workers' compensation cases in Virginia must be licensed to practice law in Virginia.

Official forms are available from the Commission's website. Forms found on other sites or hosts that do not start with https://workcomp.virginia.gov/ should not be trusted.

How to report a suspected scam:

Early reporting helps others from becoming victims.