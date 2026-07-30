ECI Elastic Introduces Double-Layer Hollow Woven Tape with Integrated Storage Cavity

Double-Layer Hollow Woven Tape Double-Layer Hollow Woven Tape Rolled Out Roll of Double-Layer Hollow Woven Tape Rolled Out ECI Elastic Woven Machine ECI Elastic Woven Machine Close Up

New woven narrow fabric incorporates an internal tubular cavity for carrying small personal items in apparel and footwear applications.

We view narrow fabrics as functional components whose structure can add utility to finished products.” — Haster Li, Senior R&D Director

CHANGHUA, CHANGHUA COUNTY, TAIWAN, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECI Elastic Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based narrow fabrics and elastic tape manufacturer with more than five decades of industry experience, today introduced its Double-Layer Hollow Woven Tape , a new narrow fabric engineered with an integral tubular structure that creates usable storage space inside the tape itself.Developed for activewear, footwear, and functional apparel applications, the tape uses a specialized double-layer weaving process that forms a continuous tunnel-shaped cavity within a flat, lightweight body. The result is a narrow fabric incorporating an internal storage channel while maintaining a flat profile.Functionality OverviewSmall personal items such as locker keys, access cards, or towels often require separate pockets or attachment systems in performance apparel. ECI developed the Double-Layer Hollow Woven Tape to integrate storage into the narrow fabric itself.--> Integral tubular design: Unlike single-layer tape, the product is woven as a single double-layer piece. It forms a continuous internal channel within a flat woven structure.--> Secure for small essentials: Locker keys, access fobs, or earbud cases can be tucked into the cavity, where the tape's own elasticity and friction help hold them in place and reduce the risk of items slipping out during movement.--> Towel-holder function: Applied to a waistband or a dedicated accessory tape, the structure can serve as a towel loop during high-intensity training, allowing the tape to function as a towel loop.Suitable for Multiple CategoriesAccording to ECI, potential applications include:--> fitness apparel--> running apparel--> technical outerwear--> bags and accessoriesEngineering and CustomizationProduct characteristics include:--> Durability: Woven from high-tenacity fibers, designed to maintain structural performance after repeated use.--> Skin-friendly comfort: Smooth-finished edges are designed for applications involving skin contact.--> Customization: Width and elasticity can be adjusted to brand requirements, with the option to add an anti-slip strip on the inner layer.--> Recycled material option: The recycled content can be verified through GRS chain-of-custody documentation. Sustainable Option, CertifiedFor brands with recycled-content or circular-design programs, the Double-Layer Hollow Woven Tape is available in recycled polyester made from post-consumer sources. This version can be supplied as GRS certified, allowing the recycled content to be verified and traced through the supply chain. GRS certification is held across ECI’s manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, Vietnam, and China, so brands can source the certified tape from the location that fits their sourcing strategy. As with all ECI sustainability options, recycled-content claims can be confirmed against the applicable certificate scope before use in brand communications.Built on ECI's Narrow Fabric Heritage“This product reflects how we think about narrow fabrics, small components that can provide additional functionality when the structure is designed with intent,” said Haster Li, Senior R&D Director. “Since 1974, our philosophy has been simple: pursue flexibility, and build everything with sincerity. The Double-Layer Hollow Woven Tape is a natural extension of that craftsmanship and our vertically integrated development capability.” ECI supplies elastic tapes, webbing, binding tapes, drawcords, and related trims to global apparel, activewear, footwear, and intimate apparel brands from its facilities across Taiwan, Vietnam, and China. Its vertically integrated model gives it control over development from yarn through weaving, finishing, and quality assurance.AvailabilityThe Double-Layer Hollow Woven Tape is now part of ECI's product portfolio and is being introduced to apparel and footwear manufacturers for product development projects.About ECI ElasticFounded in 1974 in Taiwan, E.C.I. Elastic Co., Ltd. is a vertically integrated narrow fabrics and elastic tape manufacturer serving global apparel, activewear, footwear, and intimate apparel brands. With operations across Taiwan, Vietnam, and China and certifications including OEKO-TEX Standard 100, ISO 9001:2015, GRS, Higg FEM, SLCP, and ZDHC, ECI combines decades of craftsmanship with a commitment to sustainable, innovative narrow fabric solutions. The company develops and manufactures narrow fabrics for apparel, footwear, and related textile applications.

ECI Elastic: Pioneering Elastic Solutions Since 1974 | Global Quality & Innovation

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