XRSPACE and Riversoft Debut AI Avatars That Drive Travel Bookings — Live at TTE 2026

Launch event at Taiwan Tourism Expo with Perxona and partners Riversoft and RESOL Perxona avatar live on RESOL website Perxona Avatar Jojo featured on Japan Boost Travel Website

Perxona AI Avatars go live at RESOL’s SETOUCHI Golf Resort and Japan Boost Travel, delivering personalized service that converts.

Travel doesn't lack information, it lacks service that understands each traveler. Perxona delivers personalized, real-time guidance that turns complex planning into bookings through conversation.” — Kurt Liu, CEO of XRSPACE

TAIPEI, TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XRSPACE and travel technology partner Riversoft today launched the "XRSPACE × Riversoft Travel AI Application Launch and Industry Networking Event" at the 2026 Taipei Tourism Expo, unveiling real-world deployment results of Perxona , XRSPACE's enterprise-grade AI Avatar platform, in the travel sector.The event is built around a clear premise: live, deployable, and conversion-driven. Perxona combines Avatar technology with Behavior AI™ to deliver a service experience comparable to a dedicated travel specialist — proactive engagement, 24/7 multilingual support, itinerary recommendations, destination guidance, and seamless booking. XRSPACE is joined at TTE by partners Riversoft and RESOL, giving travelers, media, and industry partners a hands-on look at AI on the front line of travel services.Two Live Japan Travel Applications Nagisa (なぎさ) is already live at Setouchi Golf Resort (瀬戸内ゴルフリゾート) under Japanese hospitality group RESOL. Nagisa helps domestic and international guests navigate course information, accommodation and dining options, transportation, and local tourism add-ons. JoJo is a travel AI Avatar co-deployed by Perxona and Riversoft on the Japan Boost Travel platform. Through a conversational Avatar interface, JoJo guides users through Japan travel itineraries, delivers tailored recommendations, and drives purchasing — a direct demonstration of AI turning browsing into booking.Behavior AI™: Breaking Through 2DIn an AI landscape dominated by large language model applications, most interactions remain confined to 2D text. Behavior AI™, developed by XRSPACE and debuting at TTE, changes that. By integrating computer vision, language, and multimodal models, Behavior AI™ automatically synthesizes and continuously builds a library of intent-driven 3D motion data. During conversation, it generates real-time Avatar movements that match context and emotion — no motion capture rigs, no manual calibration. The result: brand Avatars that feel alive, expressive, and personal.XRSPACE on the Vision Behind Perxona:"The travel industry doesn't lack information — it lacks service that proactively understands what each traveler actually needs. Perxona delivers that: personalized, real-time guidance through natural conversation that turns complex planning into bookings. And with Behavior AI™, our Avatars don't just talk — they express emotion, gesture, and respond with presence. From RESOL's Nagisa to Japan Boost Travel's JoJo, integrated with itinerary engines and reservation systems, we're seeing Perxona drive real adoption and real conversion for travel businesses."Riversoft PartnershipRiversoft brings deep expertise in travel information systems, e-commerce, and cross-border supply chain integration. Combined with Perxona's AI Avatar capabilities, the partnership opens up AI Agent applications across travel websites, expo reception, destination marketing, product recommendations, and B2B services.Riversoft stated:"Travel is fundamentally about human connection, and digital platforms have always struggled to replicate that warmth in real time. With Perxona, Japan Boost Travel gains JoJo — a 24/7 AI travel assistant that helps travelers navigate Japan content faster while giving brands a more natural way to build relationships with users."Looking AheadFor XRSPACE, TTE marks a milestone in its evolution from 3D Avatar technology pioneer to enterprise AI service provider. Years of expertise in virtual characters, interactive technology, and immersive experiences now power Perxona's deployable AI Avatar solutions — proven through live cases from Japanese travel websites and Setouchi Golf Resort to the TTE expo floor.XRSPACE noted that 2026 is the year Perxona shifts from product validation to market expansion, with continued focus on travel, exhibitions, retail, e-commerce, education, and enterprise services — helping businesses build scalable, brand-driven digital engagement through AI Avatars.About PerxonaPerxona is XRSPACE's enterprise-grade AI Avatar platform. Combining Agentic RAG, 3D Avatars, Behavior AI™, and enterprise knowledge bases, Perxona transforms websites, exhibitions, and customer interactions from static text Q&A into natural, emotionally resonant, real-time voice conversations. Applications span travel reception, multilingual customer service, product recommendations, brand engagement, education, exhibition guidance, and enterprise services.About XRSPACEXRSPACE is a Taiwan-based technology company with deep roots in Avatar, AI, and interactive experience technologies. Through Perxona, XRSPACE converts its accumulated capabilities in virtual characters and immersive experiences into deployable AI Agent solutions for enterprise websites, brand services, and commercial environments.About RiversoftRiversoft is a travel technology company with extensive experience in travel information systems, e-commerce systems, cross-border travel supply chain integration, and AI-powered travel applications. With its deep travel industry expertise and technology integration capabilities, Riversoft supports travel businesses in advancing digital transformation and upgrading to smarter service models.

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