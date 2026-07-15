Stay Connected with LEAD

Leadership happens at every level, and LEAD is here to help Wyoming library staff connect, learn, and grow together!

LEAD, which stands for Leadership Excellence and Development, is a Wyoming Library Association’s (WLA) interest group with the goal of promoting and supporting leadership throughout the WLA by engaging in leadership-oriented training, mentorship, and professional development.

Over the coming months, you’ll see more from LEAD as they share leadership resources, mentorship opportunities, member spotlights, and ways to connect with colleagues from across the state.

Here’s some of what you can look forward to:

Leadership resources and professional development

Mentorship opportunities

Leadership tips and ideas you can use in your library

Member spotlights celebrating library professionals across Wyoming

Conference and networking opportunities

Together, LEAD is building a stronger community of library leaders across Wyoming.

Connect. Learn. Lead.