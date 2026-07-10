The WSL Welcomes New Library Development Manager Maggie Unterseher

The Wyoming State Library (WSL) is pleased to welcome Maggie Unterseher, our new Library Development Manager.

“Maggie brings a wealth of educational and leadership expertise,” said Wyoming State Librarian Abby Beaver. “She has a proven track record of working closely with the Wyoming State Library and the WYLD network, notably serving two terms on the Governing Board as the School and Special Libraries Representative. Her background will be invaluable as we move forward with our strategic library service goals. We are beyond excited to have Maggie join our team.”

Maggie began her journey into the library profession as a middle school librarian at Newcastle Middle School (NMS) in Newcastle, Wyoming, shortly following her graduation from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in political science. In this position, she had the unique experience of working for her former middle school principal while she helped support her parents during her dad’s health challenges. During this time, she also met her husband and earned a master’s degree in secondary education from Black Hills State University with an endorsement in K-12 library media. Maggie began working in Gillette, Wyoming, as elementary librarian for students grades pre-K through sixth grade after helping her mom get settled after her dad’s passing. In 2020, she and her husband returned to Newcastle, where Maggie served for six years as the high school and district librarian for Weston County School District #1 (WCSD1) and her husband taught special education.

When the WSL’s Library Development Manager position became vacant after the previous manager’s retirement in October of 2025, Maggie thought it sounded like a great opportunity.

“I knew the people at WSL were amazing, so when the opportunity was still available when my position was affected by WCSD1’s reduction in force after a large drop in enrollment, I applied for it,” said Maggie. “My husband and I had talked about the opportunities available in Cheyenne and knew it would be a good time to make the jump.”

The timing and opportunities worked out perfectly for Maggie’s family, as she was offered the position at the WSL and her husband was offered a position at the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

“My oldest daughter calls me the ‘Queen of the Libraries,’ and I make a joke from the tv show, ‘The Office,’ with her that I am the ‘Assistant to Queen of the Libraries,’ said Maggie in regards to her new position.

Maggie has served on the WYLD Governing board as the School Representative, Shared Purchases Committee, and different positions with WLA SLIG (Wyoming Library Association School Library Interest Group) and the Wyoming Department of Education’s Library Book Guidance Committee. She was also the treasurer for the Weston County Library Foundation Board for almost three years.

As the new WSL Library Development Manager, Maggie looks forward to supporting Wyoming libraries as she leads the Library Development Office team.

“They are a dynamic team of individuals who have an amazing vision and goals for the libraries they support, and I want to help them with their positions, too.”

Maggie loves libraries of all kinds and, in the words of Michael Threets, is “a library kid.”

“I learned how to use the world wide web at my public library and remember vividly the librarian teaching me that there were NO SPACES in web addresses,” said Maggie. “The two librarians I grew up with still live in Newcastle and they are so special to me, Judy and Barrett.”

On a more personal note, Maggie and her family are enjoying becoming “city mice” as opposed to “country mice” after moving to Cheyenne from a much smaller community.

“I’ve been dealing with some culture shock,” Maggie joked. “Cheyenne has more food choices than I have time for!”

Maggie’s first day in her new position was June 16.