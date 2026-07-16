SnapSoft Achieves AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Competency, Reinforcing Commitment to Enterprise Cloud Excellence

This competency reinforces our ability to help organizations confidently scale their AWS environments while accelerating their AI and digital transformation initiatives.” — Brandon Kissinger, Executive Chairman - SnapSoft

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapSoft , an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner specializing in cloud transformation, managed services, and AI-driven innovation, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Competency. This designation recognizes AWS Partners that demonstrate a high level of operational excellence, technical expertise, and proven success in delivering comprehensive managed services to customers running critical workloads on AWS.The AWS MSP Competency is awarded to partners that undergo a rigorous independent audit to validate their capabilities across cloud operations, automation, security, governance, DevOps, monitoring, incident management, and continuous optimization. Earning this competency confirms SnapSoft's ability to help organizations confidently build, migrate, manage, and optimize their AWS environments while accelerating innovation and reducing operational complexity.As organizations continue to modernize their infrastructure and adopt AI-powered applications, managed cloud services have become essential for maintaining security, reliability, and cost efficiency. SnapSoft combines deep AWS expertise with proactive operational support, enabling customers to focus on their core business while SnapSoft manages their AWS environments around the clock."Achieving the AWS Managed Service Provider Competency is an important milestone for SnapSoft and a testament to the incredible work of our team," said Brandon Kissinger, Executive Chairman of SnapSoft. "This recognition validates our commitment to delivering exceptional customer outcomes through operational excellence, automation, and innovation. Our customers trust us to manage some of their most critical workloads, and this competency reinforces our ability to help organizations confidently scale their AWS environments while accelerating their AI and digital transformation initiatives."The AWS MSP Competency further strengthens SnapSoft's growing portfolio of AWS capabilities and reflects the company's continued investment in technical talent, customer success, and enterprise-grade managed services. By combining strategic consulting, cloud engineering, security best practices, FinOps, and 24x7 managed operations, SnapSoft helps customers maximize the value of their AWS investments while preparing for the next generation of AI-enabled business solutions.Organizations seeking to modernize their cloud operations, improve resilience, and accelerate innovation can leverage SnapSoft's AWS-certified experts to design, manage, and continuously optimize their AWS environments.About SnapSoftSnapSoft is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner helping organizations accelerate cloud transformation through AWS consulting, managed services, application modernization, data and AI solutions, and cloud-native engineering. With deep technical expertise and a customer-first approach, SnapSoft works with organizations to build secure, scalable, and innovative solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.

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