SnapSoft Partners with ziggiz to Revolutionize Enterprise Data Management

SnapSoft announced the successful completion of a comprehensive cloud transformation and migration project for ziggiz.ai.

At ziggiz, we operate in sectors where data security and compliance are non-negotiable. Partnering with SnapSoft to migrate to AWS has been transformative.” — George Webster, CEO of ziggiz

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapSoft announced the successful completion of a comprehensive cloud transformation and migration project for ziggiz .ai. By transitioning ziggiz’s semantic data platform from Azure to Amazon Web Services ( AWS ), SnapSoft has enabled the cybersecurity company to scale its intelligent automation capabilities and accelerate client onboarding through a robust, automated infrastructure.ziggiz.ai specializes in a semantic data platform that transforms how large multinational enterprises and non-profit healthcare organizations consolidate and analyze data. Facing ambitious growth targets, ziggiz required a more scalable environment capable of meeting stringent compliance standards, including those for healthcare sectors.SnapSoft spearheaded a phased migration strategy that modernized ziggiz’s entire technology stack. Key highlights of the transformation include:Infrastructure Modernization: Migrating containerized services to Amazon ECS and transitioning legacy SQL databases to Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL.Advanced Data & AI: Integrating AWS Bedrock to power ziggiz’s AI strategy and implementing a high-performance streaming platform using Amazon Kinesis and Amazon MSK (Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka).Automated Scaling: Developing a robust CI/CD pipeline using GitHub Actions to automate the provisioning of new client environments, significantly reducing time-to-market.Security & Compliance: Establishing a refined AWS Landing Zone with AWS Organizations, CloudTrail, and AWS Config to ensure enterprise-grade governance."Our partnership with ziggiz is a prime example of how SnapSoft leverages our expertise to solve complex architectural challenges," said Daniel Kerényi, CEO of SnapSoft. "By moving to AWS and integrating advanced services like AWS Bedrock, ziggiz is now equipped with a future-proofed platform that can handle the most sensitive data workloads in the world. We are proud to support their mission of transforming enterprise data management through intelligent automation."The migration has already yielded significant business outcomes for ziggiz, including improved operational efficiency and cost optimization. The automation of infrastructure updates has allowed ziggiz’s engineering team to shift their focus from manual maintenance to core product innovation."At ziggiz, we operate in sectors where data security and compliance are non-negotiable. Partnering with SnapSoft to migrate to AWS has been transformative; by implementing a sophisticated Landing Zone and automated governance, they’ve provided us with a fortress-like infrastructure. This foundation allows us to scale our semantic data platform with absolute confidence, knowing that we can meet the rigorous security standards of our healthcare clients while delivering innovation at speed." — George Webster, CEO of ziggizThis success story further cements SnapSoft’s status as a leading force in the EMEA region. For more information about SnapSoft’s case studies and cloud solutions, please visit https://snapsoft.io/success-stories/ About SnapSoftSnapSoft is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner specializing in digital innovation, cloud migration, and Generative AI. With offices in Budapest, Seattle, and Warsaw, SnapSoft helps global enterprises modernize their technology stacks and accelerate digital transformation through high-scale cloud architectures and customer-centric engineering.About ziggizziggiz is a technology company providing a semantic data platform that leverages intelligent automation to transform enterprise data management. Their solutions enable healthcare and government organizations to consolidate and act on diverse data sources securely and efficiently.

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