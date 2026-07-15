Engage in learning and discovery through the Forsyth County Library StoryWalks

By NIcole Harterink

Posted Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Forsyth County Public Library maintains two StoryWalks in public parks as a way to expose children to books in unexpected places.

"StoryWalks are an extension of a Storytime between a child and their caregiver," said Yolanda Bolden, Forsyth County Public Library director. "It's a way for them to engage in learning and discovery through reading and exercise."

The StoryWalk at Kernersville's Triad Park circles a playground near the Shelter 4. The StoryWalk at Winston-Salem's Highland Avenue Park begins at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Fifth Street and winds its way up the hill to a playground adjacent to Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center.

The books in both StoryWalks rotate on a regular basis, and StoryWalk visitors can connect to the North Carolina Digital Library for Kids catalog via an app and check out books with a Forsyth County Public Library card.

StoryWalk at Triad Park Shelter 4: 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville, NC 27284StoryWalk at Highland Avenue Park: 642 Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27101