Engage in learning and discovery through the Forsyth County Library StoryWalks
- By NIcole Harterink
- Posted Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Forsyth County Public Library maintains two StoryWalks in public parks as a way to expose children to books in unexpected places.
"StoryWalks are an extension of a Storytime between a child and their caregiver," said Yolanda Bolden, Forsyth County Public Library director. "It's a way for them to engage in learning and discovery through reading and exercise."
The StoryWalk at Kernersville's Triad Park circles a playground near the Shelter 4. The StoryWalk at Winston-Salem's Highland Avenue Park begins at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Fifth Street and winds its way up the hill to a playground adjacent to Malloy/Jordan East Winston Heritage Center.
The books in both StoryWalks rotate on a regular basis, and StoryWalk visitors can connect to the North Carolina Digital Library for Kids catalog via an app and check out books with a Forsyth County Public Library card.Forsyth County Public Library StoryWalks StoryWalk at Triad Park Shelter 4: 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville, NC 27284
StoryWalk at Highland Avenue Park: 642 Highland Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
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