Winhomes Global Services Provides Development Update on Okun-Ajah Estate Project

Stella Okengwu

Our focus is on moving the project forward responsibly while keeping subscribers informed throughout every stage” — Stella Okengwu

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winhomes Global Services Ltd., a Nigerian real estate development company, has provided an update regarding its Winhomes Estate project located in Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Lagos State.

The company stated that portions of the original development area have been affected by ongoing public infrastructure activities within the Lagos coastal corridor. As a result, Winhomes has initiated planning activities to redesign portions of the estate while continuing to prioritize the interests of its subscribers and long-term development objectives.

According to the company, the Winhomes Estate project was established to expand access to residential property ownership opportunities for Nigerians both within the country and abroad. Since its launch, the development has attracted subscribers from Nigeria, North America, Europe, and other international markets.

The company stated that many of its subscribers are members of the Nigerian diaspora seeking to participate in long-term real estate investment and residential development opportunities in Nigeria. Winhomes said its development model is designed to encourage participation from Nigerians living around the world while contributing to the continued growth of the country's housing sector.

Development activities previously completed at the site include land acquisition, site preparation, forest clearing, large-scale sand filling, drainage works, internal road construction, community access improvements, and other supporting infrastructure planned for the estate.

"Our commitment to our subscribers remains unchanged," said Engr. Stella Ifeoma Okengwu, Managing Director of Winhomes Global Services Ltd. "We appreciate the confidence our subscribers have placed in our company, and we remain focused on advancing the project responsibly while maintaining transparent communication throughout every stage of development."

The company noted that planning efforts are underway to update portions of the estate layout where necessary while preserving the overall vision and objectives of the development.

Winhomes stated that subscriber communication remains a priority and that additional project updates will be provided as planning milestones are completed.

"We remain committed to delivering a quality residential development that reflects the confidence our subscribers have placed in us," Okengwu added. "Our team continues to work diligently on the next phase of the project while maintaining our long-term commitment to Nigeria's housing and real estate sector."

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to responsible development practices, transparent stakeholder communication, and continued investment in residential communities designed to support Nigeria's growing housing needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.