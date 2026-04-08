River Oaks Galleria Med Spa Expands Physician-Led Aesthetics, Wellness, and Hair Restoration Services in Houston

Dr. Agnes Usoro - Houston Med Spa

Located in Houston’s River Oaks & Galleria dist., ROG Med Spa offers personalized non-invasive aesthetics, wellness & hair restoration under medical leadership

Our focus is providing personalized care in a medically guided setting. We work with each patient to create treatment plans that align with their goals while keeping a natural, balanced approach.” — Dr. Usoro

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- River Oaks Galleria Med Spa (ROG Med Spa), a physician-led medical aesthetics practice in Houston, has announced an expansion of its services to meet increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic and hair restoration treatments in the River Oaks and Galleria area.

The expansion reflects a broader trend toward medically guided aesthetic care, as patients increasingly seek structured, physician-supervised approaches to skin health and cosmetic treatments.

Conveniently located in Houston’s River Oaks and Galleria district, ROG Med Spa serves clients across Uptown Houston, Memorial, West University, and surrounding communities. The practice focuses on delivering personalized treatment plans based on individual consultations and clinical assessment.

Physician-Led Aesthetic Care in Houston

ROG Med Spa operates under the medical direction of Dr. Agnes Usoro, M.D., Physician-Owner and Medical Director. Dr. Usoro is a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician with academic and clinical training from Georgetown University, the University of Texas Medical Branch, and Johns Hopkins.

Her clinical experience supports a care model centered on patient safety, individualized consultations, and evidence-based treatment planning.

“Our focus is on providing personalized care in a medically guided setting,” said Dr. Usoro. “We work with each patient to develop treatment plans that align with their goals while maintaining a natural and balanced approach.”

Non-Invasive Aesthetic Services in River Oaks and Galleria Houston

ROG Med Spa provides a range of non-invasive aesthetic treatments designed to support skin health, appearance, and overall confidence.

Services include:

Neuromodulators for the appearance of facial lines and wrinkles

Facial balancing treatments for contour and profile refinement

Skin rejuvenation treatments including facials, chemical peels, and collagen-inducing microneedling

Laser-based treatments including laser peels and skin resurfacing

Laser hair removal and tattoo removal

Body contouring treatments

Joint support therapies designed to promote mobility

Each service is delivered through a consultation-driven approach, ensuring treatment plans are aligned with patient goals and clinical considerations.

Hair Restoration Services in River Oaks and Galleria Houston

In addition to aesthetic services, ROG Med Spa offers hair restoration solutions through its affiliated platform, ROG Hair Institute.

These services include:

Scalp care treatments

Red-light laser therapy

Non-surgical hair restoration options

Surgical hair restoration procedures

Treatment plans are customized based on individual assessments and long-term care strategies for clients experiencing hair thinning or hair loss.

Serving the Houston Community

ROG Med Spa continues to expand its presence in the River Oaks and Galleria corridor by providing physician-guided services in a professional clinical setting. The practice emphasizes patient education, transparent communication, and individualized care throughout the treatment process.

Location: 2111 W Loop S, Suite 370, Houston, Texas

Appointments and consultations are available through the official website.

About River Oaks Galleria Med Spa (ROG Med Spa)

River Oaks Galleria Med Spa is a Houston-based, physician-led medical aesthetics practice located in the River Oaks and Galleria district. The clinic specializes in non-invasive cosmetic treatments, skin rejuvenation, and hair restoration services, offering personalized care supported by medical oversight.

Media Contact:

River Oaks Galleria Med Spa

2111 W Loop S, Suite 370

Houston, TX 77027

Phone: 833-ROG-MSPA

Website: https://rogmedspa.com



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