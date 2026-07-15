Webinar: Know It, Avoid It, Report It: Harmful Algal Blooms in New York State

DATE: July 16, 2026

START TIME: 10:00 am

REGION: ALL

END TIME: 11:00 am

LOCATION: Virtual

REGISTRATION LINK: https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/rb4a1430bc0d7dce822b2c7e90106c397

In 2025, the Hudson River experienced a harmful algal bloom (HAB), likely driven by regional drought, warm water, calm conditions, and nutrients. In this webinar, scientists with DEC and DOH will discuss New York State’s approach to addressing HABs including monitoring, research, mitigation, and reporting. Join to learn the critical importance of public awareness of HABs, resources for HAB identification, how to stay informed, and ongoing work to ensure public safety and clean, safe drinking water and beaches.

For more information on HABs or to report a suspicious algal bloom, visit DEC’s HAB notification page and the New York Harmful Algal Bloom System (NYHABS).