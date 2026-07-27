Summer Teacher Institute: Summer Ecology School - Reinstein Woods

Tuesday, July 28–Thursday, July 30 from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM Summer Teacher Institute: Summer Ecology School Expand your knowledge of Western New York’s natural world with three days of hands-on field studies in our ponds, forests, and fields. This workshop will feature local research and project highlights from environmental professionals, provide techniques for incorporating nature into your classroom curricula, and strengthen your confidence in using the outdoors as a teaching space. Visit https://reinsteinwoods.org/explore/programs-services/educator-workshops/ to register.

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