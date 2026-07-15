Louisiana Oyster Task Force to Meet July 22

Baton Rouge, Jul 15, 2026

Mitch Jurisich, Chairman

Wednesday, July 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m.

New Orleans Lakefront Airport

6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70126

Agenda:

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call and Introduction of Guests

III. Approval of May 20, 2026 Meeting Minutes and the July 22, 2026 Agenda

IV. Treasury Report

A. LOTF Financial Report & Oyster Tag Sales

V. Committee Reports

A. Public and Private Oyster Grounds Committee (Mitch Jurisich)

B. Enforcement (Captain Joey Thompson)

C. Legislative (Brad Robin)

D. Legal (Brad Robin/Jakov Jurisic)

E. Research (Earl Melancon)

F. Coastal Restoration (Capt. George Ricks)

G. Marketing (BMF)

H. Health (LDH)

I. Aquaculture (Steve Pollock)

J. Joint Task Force Working Group (Mitch Jurisich)

VI. New Business

A. To Consider Funding for the 2027 Louisiana Live Event in Washington, DC. - OTF

B. To Consider Funding for a 2026/2027 Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald (BMF) PR Contract - OTF

C. To Hear a Presentation on Market Information and the Importance of Testing for Imports – David Williams, SeaD Consulting

D. To Hear a Presentation on the Dredging of the Barataria Waterway – Brent Duet, Coastal Engineering Solutions

VII. Public Comment

VIII. Set Next Meeting

IX. Adjourn

The meeting will be held in compliance with Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law as defined by Louisiana R.S. 42:11, et seq. The public is invited to attend. To listen in to the meeting via webinar register at: https://wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CQrL6eXiTS6k39yjNyNoiw

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