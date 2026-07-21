IdeaTek Expands Fiber Network to Tucson, Arizona

IdeaTek is a broadband service provider with the mission of “fighting for INTERNET FREEDOM.”

IdeaTek, a Kansas-based pioneer in fiber-optic broadband, announced today that it is officially entering the Tucson market.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IdeaTek, a Kansas-based pioneer in fiber-optic broadband, announced today that it is officially entering the Tucson market following the Tucson City Council’s June 23 approval of a right-of-way license.IdeaTek is the first new licensee to receive a right-of-way license under the City of Tucson’s Fiber-to-the-Premise initiative. The initiative is designed to attract private investment and achieve 100% citywide fiber coverage by 2029.IdeaTek plans to invest $300 million to bring a 100% fiber-optic network delivering speeds up to 8 Gig to thousands of Tucson homes and businesses. Driven by a mission of fighting for Internet Freedom, IdeaTek is responding to Tucson’s rapid growth and increasing demand for broadband choice with a promise of symmetrical speeds, no contracts, transparent pricing and responsive customer service. IdeaTek believes Tucson is a market ready for more choice in high-speed internet.“Tucson residents have gone too long with too few options. IdeaTek is here to change that by bringing real choice and Internet Freedom to the community, which includes no contract requirement,” said Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek’s Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “We don’t require contracts because we believe our network is so fast and our service is so good, we know you will want to stay.”IdeaTek has spent more than 25 years mastering fiber internet in communities that deserve better broadband. Founded in 1999 by Friesen and four friends, IdeaTek has been building pure fiber networks since its beginning, and has grown to connect over 130 Kansas communities and 240,000 premises — and Tucson is next.Construction will begin in Tucson in August and will expand steadily across the city, with the first homes connected this fall. IdeaTek is committed to digital inclusion, building out all areas of Tucson at an equal pace rather than prioritizing select neighborhoods – ensuring underserved areas gain access to fiber internet at the same rate as the rest of the city.The company also plans to establish a home office and add several high-paying tech jobs in the process.“We’ve built our reputation by showing up and staying committed to the communities we serve — not just to install equipment, but to invest for the long term,” Friesen said. “Tucson deserves that same dedication.”The Tucson expansion marks IdeaTek’s first move beyond Kansas — but it won’t be the last. The company’s mission is simple: bring reliable, high-speed fiber to the communities that need it most.Tucson residents and businesses can sign up for service updates at ideatek.com/tucson About IdeaTek TelcomIdeaTek Telcom is a Buhler, Kansas-based fiber internet provider with the mission of “fighting for Internet Freedom.” Founded in 1999, IdeaTek has spent more than 25 years deploying 100% fiber-optic infrastructure across more than 130 Kansas communities and 240,000 premises. The company is a champion for broadband equity and is committed to enriching the communities it serves. IdeaTek has been named to Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies for the 12th time and Inc Magazine’s Best Workplaces for the first time.

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