IdeaTek to Acquire Epic Touch

ELKHART, KS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IdeaTek Telcom, a Kansas-based fiber internet service provider, has entered into an agreement to acquire fiber internet operator Elkhart Telephone, including its Epic Touch brand. The transaction wraps a nearly 70-year run of the Boaldin family's dedication and long-standing commitment to the telecommunication and broadband needs of the Elkhart and surrounding communities and begins a new chapter of similar innovation and dedication by Buhler, Kansas-based IdeaTek.As a fellow Kansas-based company, IdeaTek shares a deep dedication to rural communities and the importance of local, personalized support. IdeaTek's acquisition of Epic Touch aligns with its core mission of providing high-speed internet to rural communities. By bringing its operational efficiencies, IdeaTek plans to enhance service offerings, including its 8-gigabit service with unlimited data and no contracts, as well as further investment in the rural areas currently served by Epic Touch. This partnership will bring the benefits of IdeaTek’s cutting-edge fiber network as well as new investment to the company’s local communities, enabling customers to access even faster, more reliable internet services."We are excited to welcome Epic Touch customers and employees to the IdeaTek team," said Daniel Friesen, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of IdeaTek Telcom. "Our goal is to build on the Boaldin family's legacy in this great community and continue providing best-in-class services while exploring opportunities for future expansion and innovation in the region.""IdeaTek was inspired by the Epic Touch journey, a business the Boaldin family has built over 70 years," said the Boaldin Family. "We are confident their respect for our company's legacy and integrity will allow them to expand on the vision passed down from Curtis and Reba Whitecotton, and Bob and Dian Boaldin. Like us, their commitment is to champion the cause of broadband and technology access with excellent service for the communities of rural southwest Kansas."Elkhart Telephone Company will continue its day-to-day operations and remain the incumbent local exchange carrier in its service area.The two companies expect to close on the transaction in early 2026, subject to customary regulatory approval.About the CompaniesElkhart Telephone Company, Inc. is a family-owned communications provider that has served parts of Kansas since 1956. Operating under the Epic Touch brand, the company offers a range of telecommunications and broadband services.Celebrating its 25th year in business in 2024, IdeaTek was founded in 1999 by Friesen and four friends while attending Buhler High School. Today, with the mission of “fighting for Internet Freedom,” the company employs more than 220 Kansans and continues to grow. IdeaTek has deployed over 7,500 miles of fiber and built 150 fixed wireless towers, serving customers in over 120 Kansas communities. IdeaTek uses a unique and innovative approach to deploy scalable, long-term fiber-optic infrastructure, working to bridge the digital divide in Kansas communities. IdeaTek is a champion for broadband equity and is committed to enriching the communities they serve. The company was recently named to Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing companies for the 11th time.Learn more at ideatek.com

