St. Albans Barracks | Single Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A2004499
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Carson Cowhig
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-524-5993 Option 3
DATE/TIME: 07/13/2026 at approximately 0940
STREET: VT Route 242
TOWN: Montgomery
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Purrier Farm Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Trevor Lumbra
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: UNKNOWN
VEHICLE MAKE: JEEP
VEHICLE MODEL: GRAND CHEROKEE
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTAL
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 13, at approximately 0940 hours, members of the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Rt. 242 and Purrier Farm Rd. Investigation revealed that Trevor Lumbra (46) of Montgomery, VT, was traveling Westbound on VT Rt. 242 and lost control of the vehicle due to a mechanical malfunction. The vehicle exited the roadway and struck a large concrete block and the vehicle came to a rest.
Trooper Carson Cowhig
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-904-9598
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