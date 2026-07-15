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St. Albans Barracks | Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26A2004499                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Carson Cowhig

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-524-5993 Option 3

 

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2026 at approximately 0940

STREET: VT Route 242

TOWN: Montgomery

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Purrier Farm Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Blacktop

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Trevor Lumbra

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: UNKNOWN

VEHICLE MAKE: JEEP

VEHICLE MODEL: GRAND CHEROKEE

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTAL

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On July 13, at approximately 0940 hours, members of the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Rt. 242 and Purrier Farm Rd. Investigation revealed that Trevor Lumbra (46) of Montgomery, VT, was traveling Westbound on VT Rt. 242 and lost control of the vehicle due to a mechanical malfunction. The vehicle exited the roadway and struck a large concrete block and the vehicle came to a rest.

 

 

 

Trooper Carson Cowhig

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-904-9598

 

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St. Albans Barracks | Single Motor Vehicle Crash

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