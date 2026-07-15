St. Albans Barracks | Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 26A2004499 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Carson Cowhig STATION: St. Albans Barracks CONTACT#: (802)-524-5993 Option 3 DATE/TIME: 07/13/2026 at approximately 0940 STREET: VT Route 242 TOWN: Montgomery LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Purrier Farm Rd. INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A WEATHER: Clear ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Blacktop VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Trevor Lumbra AGE: 46 SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT VEHICLE YEAR: UNKNOWN VEHICLE MAKE: JEEP VEHICLE MODEL: GRAND CHEROKEE DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTAL INJURIES: NONE HOSPITAL: N/A SUMMARY OF CRASH: On July 13, at approximately 0940 hours, members of the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of VT Rt. 242 and Purrier Farm Rd. Investigation revealed that Trevor Lumbra (46) of Montgomery, VT, was traveling Westbound on VT Rt. 242 and lost control of the vehicle due to a mechanical malfunction. The vehicle exited the roadway and struck a large concrete block and the vehicle came to a rest. Trooper Carson Cowhig Vermont State Police St. Albans Field Station 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802-904-9598

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