Press Release - Grand Isle County Sheriff's Dept - Drowning

Please find the below press release on behalf of the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department.

POC –

Sheriff Ray Allen

Sergeant Jason Essinger

STATION: Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department

CONTACT#:802-372-4482

DATE/TIME: 7-14-2026 / 1504 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Champlain, North Hero

NATURE OF INCIDENT: Drowning

VICTIM: Withheld pending notification of family

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At approximately 1504hrs on 7/14/2026, the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the western shore of North Hero for a report of an 86-year-old male overdue swimmer. Grand Isle County Mutual Aid marine assets were dispatched to assist as well as emergency medical services. The first deputy to arrive on scene was able to locate the male in the water, swam out to him, and brought him ashore. The male was unresponsive and resuscitative efforts were made. Unfortunately, the male did not survive, and the death is not considered suspicious at this time.

The victim’s name is being withheld as family is still being located and notified.

The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the North Hero Fire Department, Grand Isle Fire Department, Grand Isle/North Hero Rescue Squad, South Hero Fire Department, Grand Isle County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for their assistance and support in the response and investigation of this incident.

Members of the public with information about this incident are encouraged to reach out to the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office at 802-372-4482.

Jason J. Essinger

Sergeant

Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department

10 Island Circle, Grand Isle, Vermont 05458

Office: 802-372-4482

Fax: 802-372-5771

e-mail: jason.essinger@vermont.gov