Press Release - Grand Isle County Sheriff's Dept - Drowning
Please find the below press release on behalf of the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department.
POC –
Sheriff Ray Allen
Sergeant Jason Essinger
STATION: Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department
CONTACT#:802-372-4482
DATE/TIME: 7-14-2026 / 1504 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Champlain, North Hero
NATURE OF INCIDENT: Drowning
VICTIM: Withheld pending notification of family
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At approximately 1504hrs on 7/14/2026, the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the western shore of North Hero for a report of an 86-year-old male overdue swimmer. Grand Isle County Mutual Aid marine assets were dispatched to assist as well as emergency medical services. The first deputy to arrive on scene was able to locate the male in the water, swam out to him, and brought him ashore. The male was unresponsive and resuscitative efforts were made. Unfortunately, the male did not survive, and the death is not considered suspicious at this time.
The victim’s name is being withheld as family is still being located and notified.
The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the North Hero Fire Department, Grand Isle Fire Department, Grand Isle/North Hero Rescue Squad, South Hero Fire Department, Grand Isle County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for their assistance and support in the response and investigation of this incident.
Members of the public with information about this incident are encouraged to reach out to the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office at 802-372-4482.
Jason J. Essinger
Sergeant
Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department
10 Island Circle, Grand Isle, Vermont 05458
Office: 802-372-4482
Fax: 802-372-5771
e-mail: jason.essinger@vermont.gov
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