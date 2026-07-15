Equipping a generation of digital content creators

For 24-year-old Ugandan filmmaker Teopista Namuwaya, storytelling has always been a passion. While still at university, she and her friends began producing short films on HIV awareness and other issues affecting young people. But participating in the O3 content creator initiative transformed how she approached her work.

"The programme strengthened my storytelling, research, scriptwriting, digital communication and audience engagement skills," she says. "Most importantly, it taught me that every piece of information I share must be accurate, ethical and evidence based."

Today, before publishing any content, Teopista researches extensively and carefully verifies information. She also learned how to facilitate respectful conversations around topics often considered taboo, including sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence, and mental health.

"I've realised that having a platform also comes with responsibility."

Her content is deeply personal. Having experienced teenage pregnancy herself, Teopista uses her voice to encourage open conversations that many communities avoid. She hopes her experiences can help other young people make informed decisions and know they are not alone.

For Shamim, a 24-year-old Ugandan journalist, photographer and sexual and reproductive health and rights advocate, storytelling has become a tool for challenging silence and creating spaces where young people feel supported.

Through her involvement, Shamim gained not only digital storytelling skills but also a deeper understanding of how responsible communication can influence attitudes towards sensitive issues such as mental health and gender-based violence.

“When you look at gender-based violence or mental health issues, trust me, here in Africa, every home has a survivor. Every home has pain."

For Shamim, seeing people struggle silently became a motivation to use her platform differently.