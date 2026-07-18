Burundi takes a key step towards integrating freedom of expression and the safety of journalists into its national police training

Over four days, participants analysed the existing modules, identified the themes to be strengthened and worked on developing revised content. Particular attention was given to the use of practical cases, including cases drawn from the Burundian context and other African countries, in order to promote more concrete training focused on the skills and operational situations encountered by police officers.

Discussions focused in particular on international and regional standards relating to freedom of expression, legitimate restrictions on this freedom, the prevention of hate speech, the United Nations Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity. Participants also examined the role of law enforcement agencies in protecting journalists, particularly during public order operations, public demonstrations and sensitive situations.

This approach aims to strengthen the capacity of police officers to translate human rights principles into daily professional practices, particularly in their interactions with vulnerable groups, victims, citizens and media professionals.

At the end of the work, participants adopted a roadmap covering a period of three months to continue the drafting, harmonisation, validation and integration of the revised modules into the training programmes of the Burundi National Police. A working committee was also established to ensure the technical follow up of the process, in liaison with the competent authorities and United Nations partners.

Following validation by the Burundian authorities, a pool of trainers will be established within the Burundi National Police, with the mission of taking ownership of the new content and disseminating it through initial and continuing training systems. A pilot session will then be organised and conducted by the trainers from this pool, with the technical support of UNESCO and the partner agencies.