Stepping into leadership: how young people are shaping the future of biosphere reserves

Youth responsibility is expanding across regions. Rachel Smith, National MAB Youth Focal Point for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, describes how her Network is working to connect local experiences with national and global processes. Through collaboration among young representatives, the knowledge gained within biosphere reserves can reach a global context, inform policy discussions, and contribute to broader frameworks.

Rachel’s experience illustrates a key dynamic. When youth forge connections, local realities do not remain isolated; they become part of a wider conversation that bridges diverse territories, cultures, and governance.

The Forum revealed that, despite their diverse origins and perspectives, young people share a common idea: youth should not remain at the margins of social and environmental action within biosphere reserves. They are actively stepping into leadership roles, advocating for inclusion, building networks, and shaping the future of these sites and their communities.

Their testimonies show how involving local people is essential to building a sustainable future. By preserving their culture, history, and the natural environment, young people are laying the foundations for resilient biosphere reserves. In this sense, the sustainable future envisioned for these sites begins - first and foremost - with youth.