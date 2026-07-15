PSC Sets Local Public Hearing Schedule in Ameren CCN Request - pr-27-06

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- July 15, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-27-06

The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) is announcing local and virtual public hearings starting on July 28, 2026, to receive customer comments on a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN) request from Union Electric Company, d/b/a Ameren Missouri.

There will be three in-person public hearings and one virtual public hearing.

On May 22, 2026, Ameren Missouri filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission requesting a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity to construct, install, own, operate, maintain, and otherwise control and manage three battery energy storage system projects, two solar generation facilities, and related transmission and associated facilities.

Below is the public hearing schedule:

July 28 – Pike-Lincoln Technical Center, 342 Vo Tech Road, Eolia, MO.

The hearing starts at noon, beginning with a public information/question-and-answer session, followed by the Commission receiving testimony from the public.

July 28 – YMCA Y Café, 309 S. Main Street, Vandalia, MO.

T he hearing starts at 6 p.m., beginning with a public information/question-and-answer session followed by the Commission receiving testimony from the public.

July 29 – Virtual Public Hearing starts at 6 p.m. See further details below.**

Meeting Number/Access Code: 2631 215 9674 Password: 0183

July 30 – Fraternal Order of Eagles, 19095 Highway C, Advance Missouri.

The hearing starts at 6 p.m., beginning with a public information/question-and-answer session followed by the Commission receiving testimony from the public.

**To attend a virtual local public hearing by telephone , at the time of the virtual hearing, call toll-free 1-312-535-8110, listen to the prompt and enter the corresponding meeting number/access code listed above, followed by # (pound/hashtag symbol). If prompted for a password, enter 0183.

**To attend a virtual local public hearing by video (internet) , visit the website https://www.webex.com/. You can also download the Cisco WebEx meetings application on your mobile device, laptop, desktop or tablet prior to the hearing and join the meeting at the hearing time by entering the corresponding meeting number/access code and password listed above.

To ensure broad participation and the ability for every citizen to offer comments, comments may be time-limited.

The in-person local public hearings will be held in facilities that meet the accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Any person who needs additional accommodations to participate in any of these hearings should call the PSC’s hotline at 1-800-392-4211 or TDD Hotline at 1-800-829-7541 before the hearings.

To facilitate an orderly presentation that can be preserved for the record, members of the public who wish to participate in virtual hearings should register in advance by sending their first and last name, phone number, and email address to pscinfo@psc.mo.gov or by calling 1-800-392-4211 before 5 p.m. the day of the hearing. Advance registration is strongly encouraged but is not required.

If you are unable to attend a local public hearing and wish to make written comments, you may do so by submitting them in writing to the PSC at P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s online comment form at https://psc.mo.gov/General/Submit_Comments . When submitting comments, please use the related submission No. EA-2026-0183.

In addition, you may also provide comments or request additional information from the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor’s Office Building, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri Governor Office Building, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959 (toll-free) or 573-751-4857, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov ). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.