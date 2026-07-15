How Indoor Farmers Manage Food Safety Risks

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time of great concern regarding the number of cases of Cyclosporiasis and confusion about potential sources of Cyclospora, the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Alliance reminds consumers about the significant differences in our indoor-grown produce, including salads and leafy greens.CEA leafy greens are grown indoors, removing many environmental pathways for contamination. Salads and leafy greens are grown hydroponically.. Growers carefully treat and monitor water quality throughout closed loop systems. Indoor growers do not rely on open irrigation canals, rivers, or ponds that can carry runoff from waste, a common route for Cyclospora to spread.“Our CEA farms are highly automated, clean facilities designed to enable employees to follow best food safety practices in growing produce, minimizing human touchpoints between plant and package,” said CEA Alliance Executive Director Tom Stenzel. “ CEA Alliance scientific experts have worked together to publish and follow an extensive Guidance Document detailing best food safety practices in growing leafy greens and herbs.“While some media reports have suggested not eating specific produce items, it is important that consumers understand the extensive steps indoor CEA growers take to minimize food safety risks, “ Stenzel said.

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