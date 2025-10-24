Banana Industry Announces Association to Support the Category

WASHINGTON, DC, VA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four major banana importers have announced the formation of a new not-for-profit trade association to support the banana category in North America. The Banana Association of North America (BANA) will be governed by a Board of Directors consisting of executives of its member companies including Chiquita, Dole Food Company, Fresh Del Monte and Fyffes North America.“Bananas have long been North America’s favorite fruit, valued for their taste, versatility and year-round availability,” said Juan Alarcon, CEO of Fyffes North America and Chairman of BANA. “By coming together, we aim to remind consumers of bananas’ many benefits and help inspire the next generation of banana lovers through education, awareness and collaboration.”By joining forces, BANA will focus on reinvigorating category awareness and expanding consumer engagement, communicating the nutritional and economic value of bananas to retail, foodservice and consumer audiences. Initiatives will highlight the significant social and economic impact throughout the supply chain, from providing a healthy, affordable fruit to North American consumers, to creating jobs and improving livelihoods in the Latin American and Central American communities where bananas are grown.BANA’s daily operations will be led by Tom Stenzel, Principal of The Stenzel Group LLC, and former President and CEO of United Fresh Produce Association, and former Co-CEO of the International Fresh Produce Association.“The banana industry plays an essential role in feeding millions every day,” said Stenzel. “Yet the industry also faces many challenges, including climate change, disease pressures and regulatory burdens. The creation of BANA is about optimism and collaboration essential to moving our industry forward. By working together, BANA members will engage with our customers and consumers to better understand challenges facing the category, and ensure that bananas continue to be a vital, accessible fruit for generations to come.”# # #The Banana Association of North America (BANA) is a membership trade association supporting leading banana importers and marketers in the North American market. BANA works to expand category awareness and consumer engagement, communicate the nutritional and economic value of bananas to retail, foodservice and consumer audiences, and highlight the industry’s significant social and economic impact throughout the supply chain. For more information, please contact Tom Stenzel, Executive Director, at tom@stenzelgroup.com

