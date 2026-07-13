Texas Game Wardens Remove 62 Impaired Operators, Report No Boating Fatalities During Fourth of July Weekend

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN – Texas Game Wardens maintained a strong presence on lakes, rivers and coastal waters across Texas during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. They contacted more than 10,800 vessels while participating in Operation Dry Water, a nationwide campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol- and drug- related incidents and fatalities through awareness and enforcement of boating under the influence on the state’s waterways.

Between July 3-5, 417 game wardens contacted 10,817 vessels, issued 1,466 citations and 1,974 warnings for various boating safety violations, filed 62 boating while intoxicated (BWI) charges and four driving while intoxicated (DWI) charges. Wardens also made 20 additional arrests for various other offenses.

The 62 BWI charges represent the highest number filed by Texas Game Wardens during the Fourth of July holiday weekend since 2019.

Despite responding to 25 boating incidents over the weekend, game wardens did not receive any reports of boating-related fatalities, although numerous incidents involved serious bodily injury. There were also two open-water drownings; one at Lake Hawkins in Wood County and one at Lake Palo Pinto in Palo Pinto County along with numerous calls for boating assistance statewide.

“Thousands of Texans and visitors safely enjoyed time on the water this holiday weekend, and we're grateful the majority of boaters made responsible decisions by wearing life jackets, avoiding alcohol and watching out for each other,” said Col. Ron VanderRoest, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Law Enforcement Division director. “At the same time, the two lives lost are a sad reminder of how quickly tragedy can strike and the importance of remaining vigilant.”

In addition to boating safety enforcement, game wardens responded to numerous significant incidents, including several vessel collisions, a reported hit-and-run involving a personal watercraft, medical emergencies, arrests for possession of controlled substances, multiple suspected human trafficking cases discovered during calls for service and proactive enforcement, and the rescue of a kayaker who had been in the water for approximately three hours without a life jacket after capsizing.

Boating safety education was a priority throughout the weekend. Through TPWD’s Adopt-A-Ramp program, our invaluable volunteers made 393 contacts with boaters at Joe Pool Lake, Lake Lavon and Lake Bastrop, sharing information about boating laws, life jacket use and safe boating practices before people launched.

As part of the outreach effort, TPWD also hosted a Fill the Boat life jacket donation event at Cedar Hill State Park. The event collected 23 adult life jackets, three youth and infant life jackets and three canine life jackets. Once inspected, the donated life jackets will be distributed to area life jacket loaner stations to help make safety equipment more accessible to the public.

“Texas Game Wardens did exactly what Operation Dry Water is designed to do by identifying and removing impaired operators before someone gets hurt,” said VanderRoest. “While we’re proud of the work wardens accomplished this weekend, the safest holiday weekend is one where everyone chooses to avoid alcohol and drugs on the water.”

Texas Game Wardens will continue proactive boating safety patrols, education efforts and outreach throughout the summer, encouraging everyone on the water to wear a properly fitted life jacket, designate a sober operator, monitor changing weather conditions and complete boater education.

More information about boating safety, boating laws and boater education requirements is available at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/boat/.

Watch our communication channels for future opportunities to help us Fill the Boat. A life jacket you donate could be the one that saves someone’s life.

About Texas Game Wardens

Texas Game Wardens, within the Law Enforcement Division of TPWD, are responsible for enforcing laws related to the conservation and management of natural resources and public safety through community-based law enforcement. Their mission is to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Additionally, they play a crucial role in search and rescue operations during natural disasters, exemplifying their commitment to protecting both the environment and the people of Texas.

If you witness a fishing, wildlife or boating violation in progress, please call 1-800-792-GAME (4263) immediately and report it to Operation Game Thief (OGT), Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program. You can also text your tip by sending the keyword TXOGT plus your tip to 847411 or through the Texas OGT App, available for iOS and Android devices. Dispatchers are available 24/7.