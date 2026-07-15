16 stores pay fines following price scanning errors

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division collected fines from 16 stores in 13 counties for price scanning errors during the second quarter of 2026.

“This time of year brings more trips to the store for sunscreen, cookout essentials and other summertime needs,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “These inspections help identify and prevent price scanning errors so families can enjoy their time together instead of worrying about overpaying.”

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to reinspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails reinspection.

Following are civil penalties recorded in the first quarter of 2026: