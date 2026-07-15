16 stores pay fines following price scanning errors
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division collected fines from 16 stores in 13 counties for price scanning errors during the second quarter of 2026.
“This time of year brings more trips to the store for sunscreen, cookout essentials and other summertime needs,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “These inspections help identify and prevent price scanning errors so families can enjoy their time together instead of worrying about overpaying.”
The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.
Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to reinspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails reinspection.
Following are civil penalties recorded in the first quarter of 2026:
- (Beaufort County) Dollar General at 1810 Live Oak St. in Beaufort paid a $1,490 fine after failing a reinspection in April. The inspection found a 3% error rate for nine overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in June.
- (Camden) Dollar General at 917 NC 343 South in Shiloh paid $6,800 following three failed inspections. An initial inspection in February found an error rate of 16% for eight overcharges on a 50-item lot. A March reinspection found an error rate of 10% for 30 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in a $4,470 fine. Another reinspection in May found an error rate of 4% for 12 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in a $2,330 fine. The store will be reinspected.
- (Chowan) Dollar General at 1503 Virginia Road in Edenton paid a $5,000 fine incurred following a failed October 2025 inspection. That inspection found an error rate of 15.67% for 47 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in February.
- (Craven) Family Dollar at 1405 Neuse Blvd. in New Bern was fined $1,620 following two failed inspections. An initial inspection in April found an error rate of 8% for four overcharges on a 50-item lot. A reinspection in May found an error rate of 5.67% for 17 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.
- (Cumberland) Family Dollar at 6021 Raeford Road in Fayetteville was fined $1,890 following two failed inspections. An initial inspection in April found an error rate of 18% for nine overcharges on a 50-item lot. A reinspection in June found an error rate of 3.67% for 11 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.
- (Dare) Dollar General at 26038 NC Highway 12 in Waves paid a $1,515 fine following two failed inspections. An initial inspection in February found an error rate of 12% for six overcharges on a 50-item lot. A reinspection in March found an error rate of 4.33% for 13 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.
- (Jones) Dollar General at 1008 Main St. in Maysville paid $1,155 after failing two inspections this year. An initial inspection found an error rate of 6% for three overcharges on a 50-item lot. A reinspection in March found an error rate of 3.67% for 11 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in May.
- (Moore) Advance Auto Parts at 1800 North Sandhills Blvd. in Aberdeen paid a $435 fine it incurred after failing two inspections in 2025. An initial inspection in August 2025 found a 16% error rate for eight overcharges on a 50-item lot. A reinspection found an error rate of 5.67% for 17 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in the fine. The store passed inspection in November 2025 and paid the fine in May 2026.
- (Onslow) Dollar General at 550 Sandridge Road in Hubert was fined $3,500 following three failed inspections. An initial inspection in March found an error rate of 16% for eight overcharges on a 50-item lot. A reinspection in April found an error rate of 7.33% for 22 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in a $1,650 fine. A June reinspection found an error rate of 3.67% for 11 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in a $1,850 fine. The store will be reinspected.
- (Onslow) Family Dollar at 1419 North Marine in Jacksonville was fined $1,650 after failing two inspections. An initial inspection in March found an error rate of 6% for three overcharges on a 50-item lot. A reinspection in April found an error rate of 6.67% for 20 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in the fine. The store passed inspection in June.
- (Onslow) Family Dollar at 1122 Old Maplehurst in Jacksonville was fined $1,740 following two failed inspections. An initial inspection in March found an error rate of 6% for three overcharges on a 50-item lot. A reinspection in April found an error rate of 5.67% for 17 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in the fine. The store passed inspection in June.
- (Perquimans) Dollar General 1035 Holiday Island Road in Hertford was fined $1,590 following two failed inspections. An initial inspection in March found an error rate of 16% for eight overcharges on a 50-item lot. An April reinspection found an error rate of 4.67% for 14 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.
- (Richmond) Family Dollar at 1002 East Broad Ave. in Rockingham was fined $5,645 after failing three inspections. An initial inspection in February found an error rate of 12% for six overcharges on a 50-item lot. A reinspection in March found an error rate of 8.67% for 26 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in a $3,525 fine. A reinspection in May found an error rate of 4% for 12 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in an additional $2,120 fine. The store will be reinspected.
- (Scotland) Carlie C’s at 1688 South Main St. in Laurinburg paid a $1,635 fine after failing two inspections. An initial inspection in February found an error rate of 8% for four overcharges on a 50-item lot. A reinspection in March found a 4.33% error rate for 13 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in June.
- (Scotland) Dollar General at 24020 North Main St. in Wagram was fined $5,330 following three failed inspections. An initial inspection in February found an error rate of 22% for 11 overcharges on a 50-item lot. A reinspection in March found an error rate of 13.33% for 40 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in a $3,600 fine. A reinspection in June found an error rate of 4.33% for 13 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in a $1,730 fine. The store will be reinspected.
- (Union) Circle K at 1071 Chestnut Lane in Indian Trail paid $2,525 after failing two inspections this year. An initial inspection in January found an error rate of 22% for 11 overcharges on a 50-item lot. A March reinspection found a 9% error rate for nine overcharges on a 100-item lot, resulting in a $780 fine. A May reinspection found an error rate of 8% for eight overcharges on a 100-item lot, resulting in a $1,745 fine. The store will be reinspected.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.