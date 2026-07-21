Enjoy a sweet slice of summer at N.C. Watermelon Day at the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market Friday

COLFAX – Enjoying the sweet taste of watermelon on a hot summer day is a favorite activity for many North Carolinians. Shoppers at the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market are invited to celebrate that summer tradition during N.C. Watermelon Day on Friday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market. The N.C. Watermelon Association, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Got to Be NC program are hosting the event.



"Watermelon season is one of the highlights of summer in North Carolina and a great reminder of the hard work our farmers put into producing fresh, local food," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "When you choose a North Carolina watermelon, you're getting a product picked at peak freshness while supporting farm families and rural communities across our state."



The event will feature free watermelon samples, giveaways and opportunities to meet the National Watermelon Queen and the N.C. Watermelon Queen, while learning more about the farmers who grow one of North Carolina's signature summer crops. Visitors can also connect with representatives from Got to Be NC and the N.C. Watermelon Association and shop the market's wide selection of fresh, locally grown produce.



North Carolina ranks among the nation's leading watermelon-producing states, growing around 8% of the country's watermelon crop and harvesting more than 10,000 acres annually. Many of those sweet, juicy melons are grown by family farms in eastern North Carolina, with Sampson County leading the state in production.



The event comes during the height of watermelon season, ensuring fresh-from-the-vine goodness.



"We’re in peak watermelon season here in North Carolina and the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market gives everyone the opportunity to buy directly from the people who grow their food," said Khaila Daye, watermelon marketing specialist. "There's no better place to celebrate summer than at your local farmers market with a slice of North Carolina watermelon in hand."



The Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is located at 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax, Exit 208 off Interstate 40. For more information on events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website or follow along on Facebook. Grown. Raised. Caught. Made. When you want the best, it’s Got to Be NC.