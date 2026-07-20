Grab a slice of summer at N.C. Watermelon Day at the State Farmers Market Thursday

RALEIGH – Celebrate one of the state's favorite summer traditions during North Carolina Watermelon Day on Thursday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh. The event is hosted by the N.C. Watermelon Association, the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services and the Got to Be NC marketing program.



Visitors can enjoy free watermelon samples, giveaways and the opportunity to meet the National Watermelon Queen and the N.C. Watermelon Queen while learning more about the farmers behind one of North Carolina's signature summer crops.



"North Carolina farmers work hard year-round to produce the fresh, high-quality foods we all enjoy, and watermelon season is one of the sweetest reminders of that effort," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "Watermelon Day gives families the opportunity to meet the people who grow their food, support local agriculture and experience firsthand why North Carolina products are second to none."

North Carolina continues to rank among the nation's leading watermelon-producing states, with farmers harvesting more than 10,000 acres of watermelons each year. The crop thrives in the state's warm climate and fertile soils, helping N.C. produce arouond 8% of the nation's watermelon supply. Many of the state's melons are grown in eastern counties including Sampson, Wayne and Hertford, where generations of farm families have helped make watermelon a staple of summer across the Southeast.



"July marks the peak of watermelon season, making the State Farmers Market the perfect place to find fresh, locally grown melons straight from the farm,” said Khaila Daye, watermelon marketing specialist. “When you buy a North Carolina watermelon, you're supporting farm families, rural communities and the future of agriculture in our state. We hope to see you there!"



The State Farmers Market is open year-round, offering shoppers locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses and specialty foods, plus seasonal products from N.C. nurseries, greenhouses, Christmas tree farms, turfgrass and sod. For the best selection, shop 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The market is located off Exit 297 on Interstate 40 in Raleigh. For more information on the State Farmers Market events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website or follow along on Facebook. Grown. Raised. Caught. Made. When you want the best, it's Got to Be NC.